Great Plains National Bank Selects Teslar Software to Enhance Commercial Lending

SPRINGDALE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teslar Software (Teslar), a provider of automated workflow and portfolio management tools that help community financial institutions thrive, announced today that Great Plains National Bank has selected Teslar’s platform to increase efficiencies, transparency and accountability across the commercial lending process.

Great Plains National Bank is a community bank based in Elk City, Okla., that is dedicated to improving customers’ financial wellness through exceptional service and modern, convenient products. The bank’s previous commercial lending process was largely manual, so they decided to invest in technology that would incorporate greater levels of automation into the process to save time, boost efficiencies and improve the customer experience. After comprehensive due diligence, the bank ultimately determined that Teslar was the best fit for their institution.

“When evaluating our loan process, we knew there had to be a quicker, more effective way to manage our portfolio,” explained Trace Larman, risk management director and senior vice president of Great Plains National Bank. “With Teslar, we will be able to leverage automation to more easily and efficiently track exceptions and past due loans while also strengthening our reporting. These tools will provide greater transparency into our individual borrower relationships and overall portfolio. Another significant reason we chose Teslar is that their team acts as a true partner – they respond to our questions quickly and are dedicated to helping us optimize the platform’s benefits across our institution.”

Teslar is an end-to-end solution that empowers community bankers to better serve their customers by providing them a single platform to manage and monitor their relationships and the bank’s portfolio. Great Plains National Bank will leverage the platform to reduce time spent on cumbersome manual tasks, allowing employees to instead focus on more strategic activities and initiatives. The sophisticated reporting capabilities will deliver greater visibility across the bank’s portfolio, allowing bank employees to better understand and more quickly act upon relevant data and borrower information.

“It’s exciting to work with banks like Great Plains National Bank, institutions that understand the importance of using technology to operate more efficiently and enhance, not replace, strong personal service,” explained Joe Ehrhardt, CEO and founder of Teslar. “By partnering with us, Great Plains National Bank will have the tools necessary to improve their tracking, reporting and overall portfolio management, ultimately allowing them to more confidently grow and compete.”

About Teslar Software

Springdale, Ark.-based Teslar provides community financial institutions with automated workflow and portfolio management tools to streamline and improve processes with easy access to relevant information needed to operate. The Teslar platform integrates siloed systems, centralizes data and boosts efficiencies enterprise wide to optimize profits and make customer interactions more meaningful. Please visit www.teslarsoftware.com to learn more.