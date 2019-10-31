Exabeam Partners with Westcon-Comstor Americas to Accelerate Business Growth in Latin America Region

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exabeam, the Smarter SIEM™ company, and Westcon-Comstor Americas (Westcon), a SYNNEX Corporation company and premier distribution partner in Latin America, have signed an exclusive distribution agreement to accelerate Exabeam’s business growth in the Latin America (LATAM) region.

Through this partnership, the Westcon network will execute Exabeam’s go-to-market strategy for LATAM and provide best-in-class transaction and operations support, enabling existing channel partners to increase Exabeam sales. Additionally, Westcon will recruit and train channel partners, ensuring Exabeam's growth in new markets throughout the region.

Exabeam and Westcon’s mutual channel partners distribute the Exabeam Security Management Platform (SMP) for next-generation security information and event management (SIEM) and machine learning-powered user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA). This enables enterprises seeking security intelligence to more rapidly and efficiently detect, investigate and respond to cyberattacks.

Offered as a hosted cloud offering or managed on-premises solution, the Exabeam SMP provides a data lake, behavioral analytics, case management, security orchestration and incident response automation, which drastically reduces time to investigate and contain threats by 51 percent. In addition, its analytics feature uses data science to identify employees’ behavioral patterns and abnormalities that may be indicative of security threats, in contrast to outdated signature-based detection methods.

“Today’s threat environment puts security at the forefront of every organization’s plan. Regardless of industry, security preparedness makes it easier to keep users and data safe,” said Luis Pantoja, sales director at Netcontroll. “The combination of Exabeam’s technology and resources with Westcon-Comstor Americas’ services and support is a win-win and will make it easier for us to focus on selling and growing our SIEM business.”

Exabeam’s distribution agreement with Westcon is a significant inroad into the LATAM region and is in line with Exabeam’s rapid global expansion. With this agreement, security-focused resellers in every Latin American country can now offer and sell Exabeam to their customers.

“Latin America is already among the fastest-growing regions for Exabeam in the world,” said Victor Anda, regional sales director for Latin America at Exabeam. “The expertise and support that Westcon provides to our partners will help to ensure our acceleration in the region, and in turn, drastically improve the security posture and SOC efficiency for fast-growing LATAM companies.”

“We’re pleased to partner with the leading vendor for next-generation SIEM and UEBA solutions,” said Otavio Lazarini Barbosa, SVP of Westcon-Comstor Americas. “Exabeam’s cybersecurity expertise, commitment to its 100% channel model and work to develop strong programs for mutual success, make it an ideal partner for the Westcon team.”

For more information on the Exabeam SMP and Westcon’s services, visit: https://www.exabeam.com/product/ and https://www.synnexcorp.com/wca/us/capabilities/services/.

About Westcon Americas, a SYNNEX Corporation Company

SYNNEX brings the most relevant technology solutions to the IT and consumer electronics markets to help our partners sustainably grow their business. We distribute more than 30,000 technology products from more than 300 of the world’s leading and emerging manufacturers and provide complete solutions to more than 20,000 resellers and retail customers in the U.S., Canada, and Japan. As part of our value-added services, SYNNEX provides a variety of professional and marketing services, including demand generation; education and training; pre- and post-sales support; end-user enablement; server assessment; design and integration; product lifecycle support; contract design and assembly; and IT resource planning. In addition, SYNNEX provides a wide range of financial options to ensure that our partners always have the means to close deals.

Our Westcon-Comstor Americas business operates in North and Latin America and focuses in security, collaboration, networking, and data center. Our expert technical knowledge and industry-leading partner programs are designed to keep our partners at the forefront of their markets to drive business and growth. Westcon-Comstor Americas goes to market under the Westcon and Comstor brands.

About Exabeam

Exabeam is the Smarter SIEM™ company. We help security operations and insider threat teams work smarter, allowing them to detect, investigate and respond to cyberattacks in 51 percent less time. Security organizations no longer have to live with excessive logging fees, missed distributed attacks and unknown threats, or manual investigations and remediation. With the modular Exabeam Security Management Platform, analysts can collect unlimited log data, use behavioral analytics to detect attacks, and automate incident response, both on-premise or in the cloud. Exabeam Smart Timelines, sequences of user and device behavior created using machine learning, further reduce the time and specialization required to detect attacker tactics, techniques and procedures. For more information, visit https://www.exabeam.com.

