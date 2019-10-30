KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to LL ABS Trust 2019-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by LL ABS Trust 2019-1 (“LLEND 2019-1”). This is a $153.5 million consumer loan ABS transaction that is expected to close on November 13, 2019.

This transaction represents Liberty Lending, LLC’s (“Liberty”) first rated securitization collateralized by a trust certificate backed by unsecured consumer loans. Liberty was founded in 2015 and is based in New York. Liberty is an independent company that shares common ownership with National Debt Relief, LLC. (“NDR”). Individual owners of NDR own the majority of Liberty, with the remaining equity interest distributed among Liberty’s management team and key employees. Liberty offers Express Settlement Loans (“E-Loans”) to consumers who are enrolled in a debt relief program administered by NDR and who have exhibited strong deposit behavior in NDR’s programs.

The transaction has initial credit enhancement levels of 36.60% for the Class A Notes, 24.35% for the Class B Notes, and 10.00% for the Class C Notes. Credit enhancement consists of excess spread, overcollateralization, subordination (in the case of the Class A and Class B Notes) and a reserve account funded at closing and subsequent periods.

KBRA applied its Global Consumer Loan ABS Rating Methodology and its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and Liberty’s historical gross loss data. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment and a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will also review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: LL ABS Trust 2019-1

Class Preliminary Rating Expected Initial Class Principal A A (sf) $108,620,000 B BBB (sf) $20,660,000 C BB- (sf) $24,200,000

