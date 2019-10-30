Love Your Melon Brand Launches National TV Ad Campaign

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two friends in an entrepreneurship class at the University of St. Thomas had a business idea that would change the lives of children fighting cancer. The idea came to fruition with the creation of Love Your Melon, an apparel brand dedicated to giving a hat to every child battling cancer across the United States.

Seven years, over 175,000 beanies, and more than $6.2 million in funds given later, Love Your Melon is making its television debut with the TV ad campaign, “Warmth,” to raise awareness of its mission to fight childhood cancer.

“Our goal is to continue to share our mission with new audiences,” said Zachary Quinn, Love Your Melon’s President. “We are excited to see the impact this national TV ads campaign can make. Our video ‘Warmth’ encompasses our story and what it feels like to be a part of the Love Your Melon community.”

In addition to providing beanies to children battling cancer, Love Your Melon gives fifty percent of its net profits to the fight against childhood cancer, which goes towards funding groundbreaking research and creating therapeutic experiences for children and families battling cancer.

Love Your Melon chose to partner with Minneapolis-based Marketing Architects for its television debut because of the agency’s integrated model and focus on helping brands reach major milestones through TV. Marketing Architects handles campaign strategy, creative development and production, media placement and optimization, and performance attribution.

“Love Your Melon has such a noble mission; we are excited to be a part of telling their story,” said Chuck Hengel, CEO at Marketing Architects. “Television is a great opportunity to give Love Your Melon the necessary reach to accomplish their holiday goals and build the brand nationally.”

About Love Your Melon

Love Your Melon is an apparel brand dedicated to giving a hat to every child battling cancer as well as to supporting nonprofit organizations who lead the fight against pediatric cancer. Zachary Quinn and Brian Keller founded the company in 2012 while they were sophomores in college. Fifty percent of profit from the sale of all Love Your Melon products is given to nonprofit organizations that Love Your Melon supports in the fight against pediatric cancer. To date, Love Your Melon has given over 175,000 beanies to children battling cancer and contributed over $6.2 million to fund cancer research and therapeutic experiences. More information on Love Your Melon can be found at loveyourmelon.com​. Follow Love Your Melon on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @loveyourmelon.

About Marketing Architects

Marketing Architects is a Minneapolis-based advertising agency with a 22-year history of helping companies reach major milestones. By investing their own capital into each TV campaign, Marketing Architects disrupts the high costs and low accountability of traditional agencies to drive rapid growth and solve complex business challenges for clients. For more information about Marketing Architects, visit www.marketingarchitects.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.