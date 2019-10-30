For Five Coffee in Partnership with Convene Announces new Chicago Flagship.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For Five Coffee Roasters and Convene have partnered up yet again to introduce the second Chicago café in the heart of the city. The addition of the Downtown flagship signifies the evolution of the current café structure first implemented in 2016 in Midtown, New York, with an inspired Chicago approach. With Convene’s Head of Design Kevin Denlinger creating the unique architecture, and For Five’s Stefanos Vouvoudakis and Tom Tsiplakos providing the specialty café experience, the joint venture has encouraged both corporations to reach into untapped markets and do what they do best: strive each day to offer the best quality products and service.

“We like to think this location represents the first step in For Five 2.0,” says For Five Co-Founder Tom Tsiplakos. “Working collectively with Convene’s design team has allowed us to create an architectural masterpiece inspired by the local Chicago scene that is different from anywhere else.” Stefanos Vouvoudakis, For Five President and Co-Founder continues, “We have added to our existing concept of marrying coffee and liquor in a café location by expanding on the bar area to give it a certain flair that is inviting to the serious coffee drinker, as well as those seeking a laid back environment to enjoy a cocktail. We like to think of our Chicago Flagship as the Chanel of coffee shops.”

The a-la-carte menu, brought to life by Convene Executive Chef and Culinary Director German Villatoro, and Convene Chicago’s Head Chef Tyler Allen, incorporates fresh, multicultural dishes to satisfy any palette. “Chicago, in its entirety is an elevated experience,” says Convene Executive Chef German. “We really pushed the envelope on its culinary traits which go hand and hand with its groundbreaking design. Chef Tyler and I collectively curated a menu that balances the food with coffee and cocktails, emphasizing For Five Chicago’s specialty experience.”

The For Five Convene Chicago flagship cafe is located at 311 West Monroe Street at the corner of Franklin St., and is open Monday through Friday from 6:30AM to 8:00PM. The café displays a polished espresso station with For Five’s artisan coffee, featuring a custom Chicago Blend. The location houses For Five’s signature baked goods such as Stuffed Cookies and Spinach Pies, hand crafted pastries from a local artisan bakery, as well as Chef’s extensive food menu. The location also offers a specialty cocktail bar run by mixologists.

About Convene

Convene has become one of the most prestigious meeting spaces in the country. Co-Founders Ryan Simonetti and Chris Kelly believe that with the best design, technology, and hospitality service that human potential can be unlocked. By partnering with landlords, they offer companies and building tenants access to a shared network of best-in-class workspaces, premium amenities, and five-star hospitality services – all enabled by their proprietary technology platform. They transform the workplace into a place you want to be.

About For Five Coffee Roasters

For Five Coffee is a micro-roasting facility based in Queens, New York. Founded in 2010 by two best friends - Stefanos Vouvoudakis and Tom Tsiplakos - who wanted to introduce specialty coffee by New Yorkers for the world, For Five thrives on the energy of the city it calls home and the worldwide relationships and experiences it has garnered through the years.