CLEAR and United Airlines Expand Partnership to Service Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CLEAR and United Airlines officially kicked-off operations at the airline’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport hub today, an important step toward making travel easier and more predictable for MileagePlus® members. Together, CLEAR, the security identity company that uses biometrics to build a frictionless and secure world and United are expanding services to new airports in new cities, offering discounted pricing on CLEAR membership, and delivering innovative experiences for customers from curb-to-gate and beyond. Lanes are now open at George Bush Intercontinental in terminals B and E and will open in terminal C in the near future.

“CLEAR’s partnership with United is focused on making travel easier and more predictable for MileagePlus members by delivering experiences that surprise and delight them throughout their journey,” said Howard Kass, CLEAR’s EVP of Corporate Affairs. “Here in Houston, we’ve hired more than 60 new CLEAR team members from the community and plan to hire another 20+ more so we can be a force multiplier for security, innovation and the customer experience from curb to gate and beyond.”

CLEAR is changing the way more than 4 million consumers experience the world by transforming the cards in their wallets into a single biometric ID. After a quick one-time enrollment, CLEAR members enjoy frictionless experiences at 60+ locations nationwide. At airports, members access security through a dedicated lane where they verify their identity with a tap of their finger or blink of an eye before continuing on to physical screening.

“Every day thousands of customers travel through our terminals at Houston George Bush Intercontinental, and our goal is to make it a positive experience. Expanding CLEAR lanes throughout our terminals is another example of United investing in the customer experience and specifically improving the day of travel experience,” said Rodney Cox, VP of Operations for United at Houston George Bush Intercontinental. “We look forward to continuing to partner with CLEAR and expand their presence here in Houston and other hubs throughout the country.”

As part of this partnership, CLEAR membership is complimentary for MileagePlus Premier® 1K® members and discounted pricing is also available at varying rates for other Premier members, U.S. United credit card holders and general MileagePlus members. To learn more and take advantage of this pricing, customers can visit clearme.com/united. CLEAR and United anticipate opening additional lanes at Houston George Bush in Terminal C and at Newark Liberty International Airport in the near future as well as launching at United’s terminals in Chicago O’Hare International, later this year.

“We are thrilled that CLEAR is expanding service to additional terminals at George W. Bush Intercontinental Airport,” Houston Airport System Chief Commercial Officer Ian Wadsworth said. “CLEAR will provide faster identification screening for travelers, but beyond that, this service highlights what the exciting future of travel is all about- using the latest biometric technology to provide a more seamless customer experience.”

About IAH

George Bush Intercontinental Airport provides the entire Gulf Coast region with first-class facilities and a wide range of aviation services. The Houston hub also serves as United’s largest gateway to Lain America. Today, United operates over 500 daily flights to approximately 175 airports around the world, including frequent daily service to top business travel markets in Newark/New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. On average, 16.8 million customers travel with United through Houston every year. The new Terminal C North concourse was completed in early 2017 and in 2018, United unveiled a Polaris lounge for international business class customers.

ABOUT UNITED

United’s shared purpose is “Connecting People. Uniting the World.” We are more focused than ever on our commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,900 flights a day to 356 airports across five continents. In 2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 783 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 561 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 193 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL."

ABOUT CLEAR

CLEAR is transforming the way millions of members live, work and travel. Today, CLEAR is powering a frictionless security experience at 60+ U.S. airports, stadiums and other locations nationwide. When you are you, instead of something in your pocket, life is more frictionless, more secure and more predictable. CLEAR’s secure identity platform complies with The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) rigorous guidelines for protecting sensitive data and is certified as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. After enrolling at any CLEAR location, members can begin using CLEAR Lanes immediately. For more information on CLEAR, visit http://www.clearme.com.