SAIC Develops Robotic Solutions for USDA

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today announced it is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Office of the Chief Financial Officer (OCFO) to develop the strategic roadmap and performing full life cycle management of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions as part of a new five-year contract.

“We are proud to expand our two decades of work with USDA’s OCFO, and continuing our efforts to advance the IT Modernization needs of the department,” said Bob Genter, executive vice president and general manager at SAIC’s civilian markets customer group. “As part of this new contract, we are leveraging our emerging technology investments to help USDA implement use of Robotic Process Automation, while enabling them to focus more time and resources on supporting America’s Agricultural Producers. This will benefit our nation’s farmers as well as the USDA workforce.”

SAIC will use its RPA solutions to improve precision and processing speed for USDA functions including HR and payment systems, allowing the Department to more efficiently allocate their time and resources. SAIC will assess, design, configure, test, deploy and operate bots that will maximize productivity by increasing throughput, and improving accuracy.

