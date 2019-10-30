Luxury Asset Capital Announces Key Initiatives to Further Accelerate Growth

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luxury Asset Capital®, a leading provider of alternative financing, today announced several key initiatives to sustain its rapid growth rate, including strategic marketing and sales hires, opening a New York City office, and entering into a definitive agreement to purchase a competitor in the alternative financing market.

The company’s current expansion initiatives start with several strategic marketing and sales hires, including Katelyn Conlon, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Shelley Berube (formerly Sullivan), Executive Vice President, and Karen De Lama, Director of Strategic Partnerships. Conlon is a seasoned marketing executive with deep expertise in demand generation, content creation, and event management. She joins the company from Convercent, a leading ethics and compliance solutions company where she held several senior marketing leadership roles, the most recent of which was the Director of Strategic Marketing. Berube, who will lead the company’s New York office, is a veteran of the collateralized finance industry, having spent the past six years at Borro Private Finance where she held several sales leadership roles, the most recent of which was leading their U.S. Sales team as VP of Business Relationships. De Lama is also a veteran of the collateralized financing industry, having worked as a sales executive and business development manager for Borro Private Finance. She joins Luxury Asset Capital from Zoe Financial, a provider of services that match investors with financial advisors. Conlon is based at Luxury Asset Capital’s Denver Headquarters, while Berube and De Lama work out of the company’s newly established midtown Manhattan office, focusing on the lucrative New York City metropolitan area market for collateralized lending.

“ We are expanding our physical presence with an office in the nation’s largest metro area and leading financial market, led by experienced professionals who know the New York City region. Coupled with the strategic acquisition we will close early next year, these moves will ensure that our company fully capitalizes on the increased awareness and adoption of collateralized lending,” said Dewey Burke, Founder, and CEO of Luxury Asset Capital.

Luxury Asset Capital has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase a major competitor in the alternative financing market, giving the company access to its large base of customers and a highly recognized and trusted brand. The company expects to complete the acquisition in early 2020.

All of these initiatives come at a time of explosive growth for Luxury Asset Capital. The company has seen triple-digit gains in overall revenue, profitability, and loan portfolio value from the third quarter of 2018 through the third quarter of 2019.

“ Our growth is a very clear indicator that business owners, collectors, investors, and other segments of the population realize great value and convenience from our custom luxury asset-backed financing offerings,” continued Burke. “ These strategic hires and our new location will play a critical role in driving our continued growth and expansion.”

ABOUT LUXURY ASSET CAPITAL

Luxury Asset Capital is a leader in the alternative financing market, with over 12,000 loans funded since its inception. We are a private lender to individuals and businesses in exchange for luxury assets that are held as collateral when traditional channels of financing are either too slow, invasive, burdensome, or, in some cases, unavailable. We unlock the equity in a wide range of assets that are high in value but low in liquidity and execute transactions from thousands to millions of dollars in as little as one business day. www.luxuryassetcapital.com