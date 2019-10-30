Edmentum and FEV Tutor Partner to Provide Virtual Students with Access to Customized, On-Demand Tutoring

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edmentum, a global education technology provider and pioneer in online teaching and learning solutions, announced a new partnership today with FEV Tutor, a leader and innovator in one-to-one online tutoring. Tutoring provided by FEV Tutor will be made available through Edmentum’s EdOptions Academy, a fully accredited virtual learning program, to provide customized additional support in the virtual learning environment. This new offering builds upon the EdOptions Academy student-centered approach that emphasizes personalized interactions and student ownership of learning.

“The combination of EdOptions Academy's high-quality online content and outstanding full-time educators paired with FEV Tutor’s 24/7 live, one-to-one online instruction and tutoring can help close the circle in the key stakeholder ecosystem and empower every student to succeed academically,” said Ryan Patenaude, FEV Tutor senior vice president and cofounder.

FEV Tutor’s highly qualified tutoring professionals, all of whom hold at minimum a bachelor’s degree with two or more years of teaching experience, will provide a natural and flexible extension of the personalized instruction and support that students already receive from EdOptions Academy teachers. EdOptions Academy students will have the ability to access high-quality, live, one-to-one instruction 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We are extremely excited about the partnership with FEV Tutor, which will allow us to offer our EdOptions Academy students additional support throughout their learning journey,” stated Ryan Hagedorn, Edmentum’s chief operating officer. “FEV Tutor’s vision to effect change in K–12 education is a great complement to our vision of empowering futures, one student at a time, and we can collectively achieve this by providing multi-faceted, around the clock support to the students we serve.”

FEV Tutor services will be available with Edmentum’s EdOptions Academy beginning in January 2020. Students will be able to request on-demand tutoring for just-in-time support or preschedule tutoring sessions with their preferred tutor for additional assistance with coursework or specific skill building and test preparation. FEV Tutor’s Family & Student Engagement Team will also be available 24/7 to provide comprehensive support and promote family involvement in students’ learning.

About Edmentum

Edmentum, Inc., is committed to making it easier for educators to individualize learning for every student through simple technology, high-quality content, and actionable data. Edmentum’s virtual learning solution, EdOptions Academy, is a fully accredited, K–12 online school that offers award-winning curriculum, certified teachers, and accredited high school diplomas to schools and students who need flexible learning options. Founded in innovation, Edmentum’s powerful learning programs blend technology with individual teaching approaches. Edmentum is committed to being educators' most trusted partner in creating successful student outcomes everywhere learning occurs. Edmentum solutions currently support educators and students in more than 40,000 schools nationwide. For more information, visit edmentum.com.

About FEV Tutor

FEV Tutor is a Boston-based education company that partners with K–12 schools and districts to provide engaging one-to-one online tutoring services. By leveraging technology, FEV Tutor pairs students with their own live, one-to-one tutor available anytime and anywhere there is an Internet connection. Tutoring is driven by data so that instruction is differentiated for each learner and specifically designed to stimulate academic growth. This innovative approach to supplemental support is having a measured impact with partners nationally. For more information on FEV Tutor, visit fevtutor.com

