Banesco USA Selected by the Ritz-Carlton Residences Sunny Isles Beach to Be Preferred Foreign-national Lender

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Banesco USA today announced that it has been selected by The Ritz-Carlton Residences Sunny Isles Beach to be a preferred foreign national lender, offering international luxury residential real estate clients and investors its extensive market experience, local approval, and multi-lingual staff.

“ Today’s announcement reinforces our position as the premiere local lending partner to South Florida’s foreign-national, luxury residential real estate market,” said Banesco USA’s President and CEO Jorge Salas.

“ We recognize that it’s about more than having the best views for foreign buyers -- it’s also about knowing they’re making the best deal and experiencing the kind of smooth process that comes when working with bankers who are experienced in meeting the needs of wealthy international clients," added Alina Robau, Senior Vice-President and Head of Residential Lending for the bank.

Veteran mortgage banker, Robau joined Banesco USA earlier this year via its acquisition of Brickell Bank, and provides clients more than 35 years of experience managing and developing consumer, commercial, and international lending.

One of the most sought-after new residential addresses in South Florida, The Ritz-Carlton Residences Sunny Isles Beach features stunning architecture by Arquitectonica, interiors by world-renowned designer, Michele Bönan and 212 exceptional residences ranging from two, three and four-bedroom homes and four top-floor penthouses. The project’s anticipated delivery is Fall 2019. For more information please visit www.theresidencessunnyislesbeach.com.

About Banesco USA

Founded in 2006 and based in Coral Gables, Banesco USA is an independent Florida state-chartered bank (https://banescousa.com/OFR-Cert-of-Good-Standing.pdf) with $1.87 billion in assets as of August 30, 2019. The bank has six branches in South Florida: Coral Gables, Doral, Hialeah, Weston, Aventura and Brickell (with the recent acquisition); and one in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Banesco USA, South Florida Business Journal’s 2019 Business of the Year, has a 5-star rating from the Bauer Financial rating service and recently raised its Fitch Rating outlook to Positive. Visit www.BanescoUSA.com for information.