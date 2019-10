Exensor和Siltec宣佈在東歐簽署重大合約

The Flexnet solution, developed by Exensor, is a user friendly, flexible, comprehensive surveillance solution combining a wide range of sensors (Passive infrared, Seismic and acoustic, and intelligent motion cameras) with a proprietary command & control software. This self-healing mesh networks allows for detection, classification & identification of any threat. The Flexnet sensor platform is a Force Multiplier that can be used for several applications, ranging from force protection tasks, such as airbase protection, camp protection, patrol and self-protection tasks, to Intelligence Gathering, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Target Acquisition (ISTAR) tasks.