Kube Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Alliance Program

MONZA, Italy & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kube Partners (Kube), an international consultancy and software application company with a focus on the insurance and banking industries, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform general insurers rely upon, today announced that Kube has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect™ as a Solution partner.

Kube offers insurance companies advanced fraud management solutions. Its proprietary platform, Detector, is a web-based application for the detection and end-to-end management of insurance fraud. Developed together with expert claim handlers, Detector has the ability to single out more fraudulent claims and suspicious behaviours than other traditional investigation processes. Detector works by looking for hidden connections, indications of professional fraudsters at play, and minimising “false positives”; thereby helping to increase the efficiency of the company’s anti-fraud activities. As a PartnerConnect Solution partner, Kube plans to employ the Guidewire DevConnect™ developer platform to produce an add-on for Guidewire ClaimCenter™.

“Insurance fraud is not merely an unfair hit on the company financial bottom line, but a cost that impacts society at large. We all pay for the losses caused by fraudsters," said Kube’s Managing Director and co-founder Andrea Guerra. “Fighting fraud is not only good business practice but a moral imperative; in Kube, we are proud to give our best to the greater good."

“We welcome Kube to our Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution community,” said Becky Mattick, Senior Director, Solution Alliances, Guidewire Software. “Fraud has always been a matter of serious concern in the industry given the huge costs involved. Integration between Detector and ClaimCenter will support those responsible for investigating and handling suspicious claims by providing them with the necessary anti-fraud tools in their daily activities, as well as integration of anti-fraud procedures in the settlement process.”

About Kube Partners

Kube Partners Italy is an international consultancy and software application company with a focus on the insurance and banking industries, offering fraud solutions, business intelligence services, and operational support. A huge success in the sophisticated Italian market, the Detector platform is active in 13 companies, of which 5 are in the top 15. In 2018, Detector investigated 5 million claims, scoring 200,000 claims a day. Kube is growing internationally, opening branches in different countries.

Forrester Research included Kube in “The Forrester Tech Tide: Digital Claims Management, Q4 2019.”

For more information, please visit: www.kubepartners.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect™ is a global network of select companies that provide consulting services and solutions to enhance, extend, and complement the capabilities of Guidewire products. Our worldwide community helps contribute to the success of our mutual customers in the general insurance industry by delivering Guidewire software implementations, value-add solution and technology offerings, and guidance on insurance industry best practices.

Guidewire DevConnect™ is a developer platform that enables Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners to create innovative add-ons that integrate with Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ products. DevConnect add-ons feature plug-and-play integration, full-fidelity upgrades, and enhanced support - enabling insurers to focus on innovation and growth. With a complete set of APIs, software development kits, and associated tools, DevConnect provides everything that the independent general insurance developer community needs to rapidly design and build feature-rich add-ons for Guidewire products and publish them in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program. For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that general insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 34 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.