Gainsight Taps inSided to Provide B2B Customer Success Community Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--inSided, the only customer success community platform built specifically for B2B software companies, announced today that it has formed a partnership with leading customer success platform Gainsight. Through this partnership, Gainsight has migrated its entire community to inSided’s platform, allowing it to better leverage the power of online communities to measurably improve customer engagement and retention rates, as well as insert the voice of users directly into its product roadmaps.

“We are thrilled about partnering with Gainsight. They are the founders and absolute thought leaders in the customer success industry,” said Robin van Lieshout, inSided founder and CEO. “It’s a great fit. inSided’s mission is to position the community as a primary enabler of customer success, and Gainsight knows that community is the key to scalable customer success.”

inSided is the only customer success community platform that integrates user generated community content with knowledge base content and in-app support. The company’s clients include Coursera, Extreme Networks, and Sonos. inSided’s unique integration with Salesforce, which delivers metrics on user engagement, product ideation and growth, was a key factor in setting the company apart for Gainsight.

“At Gainsight, we believe that community is key to the future of scalable customer success, and we pride ourselves in choosing vendors and technology partners that help us continue to lead the way in shaping the future of the customer success space,” said Lila Meyer, Director Product Education and Community at Gainsight. “We sought a community partner that could provide streamlined and effective workflows that fit our product team’s needs, ideation functionality that feeds into richer, more meaningful discussions, and customer insights that drive successful product adoption and management. inSided delivers on all fronts.”

The companies will kick off the partnership at the upcoming Pulse Europe in London November 5-6, 2019, where they will hold a joint practical session on how Gainsight uses community to drive customer success & product feedback. Additionally, Robin van Lieshout will lead an educational session detailing the evolution of the Customer Success tech stack for 2020 and how community will drive user engagement and business growth. For more information, or to speak with an account specialist at inSided, email marketing@insided.com.

About inSided

Built specifically for B2B SaaS businesses, inSided is a Customer Success Community Platform that uses the power of community to measurably improve customer engagement. As a result, inSided customers enjoy broader product adoption, higher retention rates and lower support costs. Ideation functionality leverages multi-way communication and allows product teams to confidently deliver the best possible user experience. inSided transforms customer success teams into direct drivers of business growth. Learn more at www.insided.com and follow on LinkedIn or @insidedmedia on Twitter.

About Gainsight

Gainsight’s innovative customer-centric technology is driving the future of customer success. The company’s Customer Cloud offers a powerful set of solutions focused on customer success, product experience, revenue optimization, customer experience and customer data that together enable businesses to put the customer at the center of everything they do. Companies that use Gainsight grow net retention by up to 33%. Learn how leading companies like Adobe, Box, GE Digital and Workday use Gainsight at www.gainsight.com.