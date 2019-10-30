Podium Announces Exclusive Audiobook Publishing Deal With LitRPG Pioneer and Amazon Best-Selling Author Harmon Cooper

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading independent audiobook publisher Podium Publishing announced today that it will be the audiobook home for top-selling author Harmon Cooper’s much anticipated next new series – Death’s Mantle. The epic new GameLit series is a dark occult sci-fi fantasy that follows lead character Lucian, who suffers from a rare heart condition that doctors say should have killed him over a year ago and who is playing a video game when Death finally comes. Rather than give in, Lucian pulls a gun on the Grim Reaper and summons courage he never knew he had. For his troubles, he is awarded Death’s Mantle.

An industry leader in this popular Science Fiction sub-genre, Podium Publishing has a deep catalog of LitRPG genre audiobooks, including bestselling series Ascend Online by Luke Chmilenko (performed by Luke Daniels) and The Wandering Inn by Pirateaba (performed by Andrea Parsneau). Death’s Mantle (Book 1) audiobook releases December 17, 2019 and is available now for pre-order at https://www.audible.com/pd/Deaths-Mantle-Audiobook/177424134X. Death’s Mantle 2 will release in ebook/print in January 2020 and book 3 will come to market in June 2020. The audio editions will follow.

“We are really excited to partner with Harmon on his new series. We have followed his career for years as he released ever more popular series, and the stars have aligned for us to collaborate on Death’s Mantle,” said Podium CEO, Scott Dickey. “It fits squarely in Podium’s wheelhouse – it’s a metaphysical fantasy thriller that Podium listeners will love. Harmon was one of the first authors to bring GameLit storytelling to mass audiences, and we are excited to bring this new series to audiobook fans around the world.”

Harmon Cooper added, “I've been following Podium for years and am excited to bring my genre-bending form of fantasy fiction to an even larger listening audience. It's an absolute honor and pleasure to have the behemoth of audio publishing producing the Death's Mantle series. It's going to be wild, it's going to be jarringly awesome, and with Andrea Parsneau narrating it, Death's Mantle will be one audio trilogy that is going to stick with listeners for years to come.”

About Podium Publishing:

Podium is an industry-leading independent audiobook publisher built upon the foundation of successful partnerships with self-published authors and narrators. With deep share of voice in the genres of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Romance, the company has enjoyed quick commercial and critical acclaim, releasing almost 1,300 audiobooks, numerous best-sellers, winning an Audie Award and 13 Voice Arts Awards. Podium is best-known for supporting, nurturing and discovering independent authors and narrators from the U.S. and around the world. The company gained international notice when it took a risk on one-time unknown author Andy Weir (The Martian) and turned his e-book into the largest audiobook seller in the world. www.podiumpublishing.com

About Harmon Cooper:

Harmon Cooper is a prolific Amazon best-selling author of 50 science fantasy books and counting. He was one of the earliest authors to bring GameLit to the West. His most popular series include Way of the Immortals, House of Dolls, Cherry Blossom Girls, The Feedback Loop and Monster Hunt NYC. Originally from Austin, Texas, Cooper was a musician before transitioning to world traveler and writer, spending five years in Asia honing his writing skills, wanderlusting, studying languages, and teaching English. He now lives in New England (and loves it!) with his wife. www.harmoncooper.com