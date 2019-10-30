Renesas Electronics Joins the Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium to Speed Autonomous Driving Vehicle Development

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced it has joined the Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium (AVCC) as a core member. Renesas joins leaders from across the automotive ecosystem, including vehicle OEMs, Tier1 suppliers, and other semiconductor suppliers to help solve some of the most significant challenges of deploying self-driving vehicles at scale.

As the automotive industry pushes forward to meet the needs of an increasingly connected environment, vehicles are evolving to become more intelligent, more ecologically friendly, and more affordable. Looking ahead, future autonomous vehicles will be operated with even more complicated and large-scale software driven by artificial intelligence. Vehicle edge computing platforms will play a key role in achieving the required ultra-high-performance computing within the power, thermal, size, security, and safety constraints. A standardized technical framework is also critical in order to share, re-use and incrementally improve developments resulting from this widescale automotive ecosystem.

On October 8, 2019, a group of leading automotive and technology industry companies including Arm, Bosch, Continental, DENSO, General Motors, NVIDIA, NXP Semiconductors, and TOYOTA announced that they were joining forces to help accelerate the delivery of safer and affordable autonomous vehicles at scale. (Press release)

“To achieve the future of mobility, we must connect actual use cases with the requirements, technologies and ultimately implementation required to realize autonomous vehicles,” said Masayasu Yoshida, Vice President of Renesas’ Automotive System Development Division. “The AVCC will play a pivotal role in achieving this mobility future, and we’re very excited to take part in building the framework for vehicle edge computing, combining our popular and proven R-Car SoCs with this new framework, and leading autonomous vehicle evolution together.”

“The AVCC is excited to welcome Renesas as a Core Member and anticipate their contribution of unique technology and expertise as automotive semiconductor suppliers,” said Massimo Osella (General Motors), Chairman of AVCC.

