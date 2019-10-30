American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. Chooses Medallia as Associate Experience Management and Innovation Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. has selected Medallia as its associate experience management platform of choice.

“To win in the marketplace, employers must first win the hearts and minds of their associates by creating an unmatched experience. We see enhancing and reimagining our Associate Experience as key imperative of the future to attract and retain talent. To do this we need to proactively listen and act on associate sentiment across every interaction they have with their boss, peers, work environment and the HR lifecycle. With Medallia’s Employee Experience platform we will be enabled to measure this feedback at every moment, then prompt discussion and actions on how to improve these areas,” Diego Gomez, head of global talent and HR operations.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using the suite of experience management and innovation solutions offered by Medallia, customers can engage employees, reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

