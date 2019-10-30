eMoney Advisor Announces Integration with TD Ameritrade Institutional

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today announced a new integration with Veo One®, TD Ameritrade Institutional’s next-generation technology platform for independent registered investment advisors. The integration will enable advisors to work seamlessly between the two systems via single sign-on access.

Through this deeper integration, advisors can sign into TD Ameritrade Institutional from the eMoney platform and securely access and share documents in the eMoney Vault, including TD Ameritrade Institutional’s Statements and Tax Forms. With a streamlined workflow, advisors can improve operational efficiency and seamlessly extend planning into action.

This latest collaboration complements existing integrations between Veo One and eMoney’s financial planning and client portal applications, which include start-of-day account and client information from TD Ameritrade Institutional and a single sign-on integration from Veo One to eMoney.

“We’re committed to working closely with providers across the industry to bring the most powerful technologies together on a single platform,” said Jess Liberi, head of product at eMoney. “Now, by integrating with TD Ameritrade Institutional, we further demonstrate our dedication to building and enhancing an open-architecture platform and providing a robust client experience for more than 60,000 eMoney users, all of whom have unique needs.”

This announcement comes on the heels of the launch of eMoney Access, a flexible API-based solution that allows for seamless workflows and powerful, high-quality integrations, as eMoney continues to evolve its open architecture framework.

“For nearly a decade, TD Ameritrade Institutional has been collaborating with technology innovators to develop solutions that enable RIAs to run better businesses and elevate the client experience,” said Jon Patullo, managing director of technology solutions at TD Ameritrade Institutional. “With streamlined and consolidated access to tools and information through an open-architecture environment, advisors can realize greater efficiency and productivity.”

The TD Ameritrade Institutional integration is now available to eMoney clients on the Applications page within the eMoney platform. To learn more, visit the eMoney Blog.

About eMoney

eMoney Advisor, LLC (“eMoney”) provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in comprehensive financial planning, eMoney’s solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development and drive overall growth. More than 60,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 4 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: www.emoneyadvisor.com.