ZYUS Signs Additional Cannabis Raw Material Supply Agreement

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZYUS Life Sciences Inc. (“ZYUS”), a company focused on the global development and commercialization of innovative and patient-focused cannabinoid-based therapeutics, announced today that it has entered into a three-year supply agreement with 9869247 Canada Limited ("Stevens Green") pursuant to which ZYUS will purchase high-grade bulk raw cannabis material cultivated and harvested at Stevens Green’s facility in Fort Erie, Ontario.

Subject to ZYUS receiving a production license from Health Canada under the Cannabis Act, the receipt of which is expected in the near term, ZYUS intends to utilize the high-grade dried cannabis supplied by Stevens Green and other ZYUS approved suppliers as raw input material for processing into GMP-compliant, cannabinoid-based therapeutics.

Stevens Green is a licensed producer and private company based in Fort Erie, Ontario. Under the terms of the supply agreement, volumes supplied to ZYUS by Stevens Green during the first year of the agreement would be up to 1,000kg of dried product, expanding to a maximum of 10,000kg annually during the second and third years of the contract.

"We are very pleased to be expanding our access to high-grade cannabis raw material from Stevens Green for processing in our proprietary GMP-designed production facility in Saskatoon,” said Brent Zettl, President and CEO of ZYUS. “Providing patients and their healthcare providers with access to a consistent supply of high-quality cannabis therapeutics, both domestically and internationally, is what will set ZYUS apart in the rapidly-growing global medical cannabis market. This supply agreement with Stevens Green strengthens ZYUS’ supply chain and is another important step for ZYUS in effectively producing high quality cannabinoid-based phyto-therapeutics.”

About ZYUS Life Sciences Inc.

ZYUS is a Canadian-based life sciences company focused on the global development and commercialization of innovative cannabinoid-based therapeutics and product candidates. Through clinical research and IP development, we intend to deliver high-quality oils, gel-caps, topical creams and other cannabinoid-based therapeutics and product candidates to patients worldwide. At ZYUS, our vision is to elevate cannabinoids as a standard of care and expand the potential of medicine in pursuit of a transformational impact on patients’ lives. ZYUS: Advancing the Science of Well-Being.

