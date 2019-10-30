Bamboo Rose and Columbus Consulting Enter Into Strategic Partnership

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bamboo Rose, a multi-enterprise platform connecting retailers, suppliers and other parties involved in global sourcing and trade management and Columbus Consulting International, a leading retail consulting firm today announced the start to a strategic partnership. The two companies will leverage their respective capabilities to deliver optimized solutions to their collective retail clients.

Bamboo Rose recognizes its ability to scale and industry successes are attributed in part to strategic relationships with other retail technology experts. To further capitalize on this success, Bamboo Rose has expanded its professional services connections by adding Columbus Consulting to its consulting network.

"We’re excited to work with Columbus Consulting at this level, and we look forward to collaboratively driving the best experience possible for our shared customer base,” said Sue Welch, chief executive officer of Bamboo Rose. “The team at Columbus Consulting are experts in retail business processes and systems, and we’re confident our relationship with them will bring about efficiencies in the platform’s rollout and adoption for today’s leading retailers.”

Now, with the added expertise of consulting partners like Columbus Consulting, Bamboo Rose will focus its efforts on continuing to develop purpose-built solutions for retailers, suppliers and wholesalers. Columbus Consulting will work with Bamboo Rose customers to educate them on the Bamboo Rose platform, using best practices to help meet their unique business needs.

“Columbus Consulting is proud to partner with technology providers that empower retailers to meet the demands of today’s retail landscape,” said Jon Beck, CEO, Columbus Consulting. “By adding Bamboo Rose to our ever-growing list of partners, we will work closely with the company and its customers to implement product lifecycle and supply chain solutions.”

About Columbus Consulting International

Founded in 2001, Columbus Consulting comprises a team of highly experienced specialists in retail systems and processes. We combine pragmatism, innovation and years of experience to deliver services ranging from strategic insight to tactical project delivery. Our experience stems from holding executive responsibility in retail, and from successfully managing some of the most challenging projects in the industry. To learn more, visit www.columbusconsulting.com.

About Bamboo Rose

Bamboo Rose is the leading multi-enterprise product and supply chain platform connecting the retail community to help retailers and suppliers bring great products to market faster, more efficiently and at higher margins. Our B2B platform is supported by a digital Marketplace, Product Lifecycle Management, Sourcing, PO Management, Global Trade Management, and Financing, all supported by intelligent engines for optimization, costing, and scheduling across the platform. Bamboo Rose serves over 250K user members across 85 major retailers, 400 brands, and 35,000 suppliers and service providers as they discover, develop, and deliver products at digital speed. Learn more at bamboorose.com or find us on Twitter at @GoBambooRose.