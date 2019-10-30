Pear Therapeutics Announces Agreement with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate Prescription Digital Therapeutics for Patients with GI Indications

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pear Therapeutics, Inc. announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to evaluate Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTs) for the treatment of selected indications within the gastrointestinal (GI) space.

This collaboration will leverage Pear’s platform and capabilities in PDTs with Ironwood’s innovative GI franchise expertise.

“ We are excited to be partnering with Ironwood on this initiative and believe there is a compelling clinical rationale for use of PDTs in treating GI diseases,” said Corey McCann, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Pear Therapeutics. “ This represents an important step for Pear and broadens our pipeline to diseases outside the central nervous system and into a range of chronic conditions.”

“ This agreement represents an attractive opportunity to develop first-in-class products that could help patients with GI diseases reach better outcomes,” said Tom McCourt, President of Ironwood. “ At Ironwood, we are committed to helping patients with GI diseases, and are excited about exploring the potential of this innovative new treatment modality.”

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics is the leader in prescription digital therapeutics. Pear aims to redefine medicine by discovering, developing, and delivering clinically validated software-based therapeutics to provide better outcomes for patients, smarter engagement and tracking tools for clinicians, and cost-effective solutions for payers. Pear has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurological conditions. Pear’s lead product, reSET®, for the treatment of Substance Use Disorder, was the first prescription digital therapeutic to receive marketing authorization from the FDA to treat disease. Pear’s second product, reSET-O®, for the treatment of Opioid Use Disorder, received marketing authorization from the FDA in December 2018. For more information, visit Pear at www.peartherapeutics.com.