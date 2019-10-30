Imagine Health and Orlando Health Partner to Control Healthcare Costs for Local Employers and Their Employees

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imagine Health, a healthcare services company for self-insured employers, announced today a new partnership with Orlando Health to bring a new health plan to employers and employees in Central Florida. A powerful alternative to traditional PPO plans, the plan will lower healthcare costs by giving members access to Orlando Health’s world-class medical professionals at a fair and reasonable price. Plan members will also be supported by care navigation services to help them make informed healthcare decisions.

“Nationwide, employers and their employees are overburdened by skyrocketing healthcare costs. We are transforming healthcare through collaboration between health systems and national and local employers in the communities they serve,” said Chris Cigarran, CEO at Imagine Health. “This is the type of direct connection we’ve established with Orlando Health, allowing us to offer employers in Central Florida a new kind of health plan. By pairing a distinguished health system with a cost-containment solution that benefits both local businesses and the employees who depend on them for health coverage, we’re empowering employers to take back control of their healthcare costs.”

Orlando Health is a comprehensive private, not-for-profit healthcare network, providing care to nearly 2 million patients in Central Florida annually. Featuring state-of-the-art facilities and a skilled staff, Orlando Health’s primary care clinics and inpatient and outpatient medical services bring high quality healthcare to residents throughout Orange, Seminole, Osceola, and Lake Counties. The system’s specialty areas include cancer, cardiovascular, general surgery, neuroscience, orthopedics, pediatrics, and women’s health.

Imagine Health currently partners with health systems in 14 major metropolitan areas across the country, providing employers and their employees in each region with access to high quality, lower cost healthcare.

For more information on Imagine Health, visit www.imaginehealth.com.

About Imagine Health

Imagine Health offers self-funded employers an alternative to traditional healthcare plans. Through partnerships with high-quality health systems, built-in cost controls and advanced member advocacy services, Imagine Health delivers immediate and long-term savings, lowering an organization’s healthcare spend up to 30% in the first year. For more information, visit www.imaginehealth.com.