Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.2 Million Additional Funding from U.S. Army

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--October 30, 2019-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today, that during its first quarter of fiscal 2020, its Mission-Critical Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, received additional funding of $1.2 million to provide Very Small Aperture Terminals (“VSATs”) to support the U.S. Army.

“The additional funding demonstrates the importance of Comtech’s support to our warfighters and the overall mission of the U.S. Army,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

The Mission-Critical Technologies group is a leading provider of mission-critical, highly-mobile C4ISR solutions.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

