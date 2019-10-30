Windstream Enterprise Now an Approved Vendor for USETPA Members

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windstream Enterprise (WE), a managed communications services provider, announced that it has been awarded a US Educational Technology Purchasing Alliance (USETPA) contract for internet, broadband and telecommunications services.

“ The opportunity to serve USETPA’s members recognizes our partnerships and years of experience working with various public sector and non-profit entities,” said Desi Stoops, vice president of state government and transport sales at Windstream Enterprise. “ Our nationwide local and long-haul fiber network and our proprietary cloud core architecture enable us to provide a robust portfolio of solutions tailored to meet this sector’s diverse needs.”

USETPA leverages the purchasing power of schools, libraries and public entities nationwide to secure the lowest prices available for its members using a “reverse auction” process. This process allows users to request proposals from USETPA-approved vendors, negotiate and select the proposal that offers the best value without the constraints of the formal RFP process.

In addition to OfficeSuite UC® and UCaaS/CCaaS offerings, Windstream Enterprise offers its SD-WAN Concierge™, Cloud Connect and industry-leading WiFi services. It also offers a range of complementary network and communications solutions including Managed Network Security, Wavelength Services with Optical Encryption, Switched Ethernet and Fixed Wireless. Collectively, these solutions help enterprises connect, transform and elevate their business on the path to transformation. More at windstreamenterprise.com.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc., is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.