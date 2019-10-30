AsiaPay and Discover Global Network extend acceptance in Asia

RIVERWOODS, Ill. & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AsiaPay, the leading e-Payment service and technology player in Asia, and Discover Global Network, the payments brand of Discover, announced today that AsiaPay will now offer its merchants the ability to accept Discover, Diners Club International and affiliate networks cards through PayDollar, its omni-channel payment management platform.

This relationship allows AsiaPay to provide a holistic integrated card payment processing service for point-of-sale merchants in Hong Kong and digital merchants in Asia especially in the hospitality and eCommerce sectors. Discover Global Network cardholders will experience increased acceptance at these merchants in more than 12 markets in Asia including, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia. The initial launch will be in Hong Kong and will further extend across Asia in the future.

"In this new era of digital globalization, digital innovation and disruption change the way we live and do business. There is continued merchant demand for a complete integrated payment acceptance solution across prevailing payment methods to optimize sales conversion and better serve the customers globally especially in digital channel payments. We are honored to work with Discover Global Network to provide its global cardholders with greater payment convenience and acceptance at digital merchants of AsiaPay throughout Asia,’’ said Joseph Chan, CEO of AsiaPay.

“It is important to us that when our cardholders travel they are able to use their card of choice at merchants that matter to them,” said Amy Parsons, senior vice president of global acceptance at Discover. “AsiaPay’s strong ecommerce portfolio in the travel and entertainment sector will help us towards the goal of seamless card use for our customers while traveling.”

Along with the deployment, ProtectBuy, the 3D Secure technology of Discover will also be launched to provide enhanced authentication and to minimize fraudulent payment activities and potential revenue losses of merchants.

About AsiaPay

Founded in 2000, AsiaPay, a premier electronic payment service and technology player, strives to bring advanced, secure, integrated and cost-effective electronic payment processing solutions and services to banks, corporate and e-Businesses in the worldwide market, covering an array of international credit card, debit card, prepaid card, netbanking, eWallet and QR, as well as cash collection.

AsiaPay is an accredited payment processor and payment gateway solution vendor for banks, certified ISO and PF for serving merchants, certified international 3-D Secure vendor for Visa, MasterCard, American Express and JCB. AsiaPay offers its variety of award-winning payment solutions that are multi-currency, multi-lingual, multi-card and multi-channel, together with its advanced fraud detection, payment analytic and management solutions.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, AsiaPay offers its professional e-Payment solution consultancy and quality local service support across its other 16 offices in Asia including: Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Mainland China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, AU and India. For more information, please visit www.asiapay.com and www.paydollar.com.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.