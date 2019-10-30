ArborGen Leases Brotale Nursery to Expand Brazil Operations

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. & CAMPINAS, Brazil--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ArborGen, a world leader in the development and commercialization of technologies that improve the productivity and value of trees, announced that it will be leasing an eucalyptus nursery in the town of Inimutaba, Minas Gerais state in Brazil from Brotale. ArborGen Brazil will begin operating the nursery on November 1st, 2019.

The nursery will produce 15 million eucalyptus seedlings, including genetically improved clonal material from Gerdau and International Paper do Brazil. ArborGen gained access to this material through earlier exclusive rights agreements with both companies.

ArborGen is one of the largest sellers of eucalyptus and pine trees seedlings in Brazil. Working primarily through contract nurseries, ArborGen’s eucalyptus products are already available in Mato Grosso do Sul, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso and Paraná states. “With the leasing of the nursery in Inimutaba, we have enhanced our ability to make our portfolio of eucalyptus seedling genetics accessible to landowners in Minas Gerais state, while improving our ability to provide them highest level of seedling quality. Our seedlings offer growers excellent yield and high wood density, making them ideal for charcoal and energy markets,” said Gabriela Monnerat, general manager of ArborGen Brazil. “With this move we will be able to increase our commercialization efforts in the state of Minas Gerais,” said Edimar Scarpinati, operations manager.

The Brazilian forestry industry is one of the largest, fastest-growing in the world, and Brazil is the world’s largest producer and exporter of hardwood pulp. The eucalyptus market utilizes approximately 700 million seedlings per year.

ArborGen

ArborGen is the largest global supplier of tree seedling products and the leading provider of advanced genetics for the forest industry. Employing state-of-the-art research, ArborGen is developing high-value products that significantly improve the productivity of a given acre of land by enabling our customers to grow trees that yield more wood per acre with greater consistency and quality in a shorter period of time. For more information, please visit our website at www.arborgen.com.br.

Brotale

Brotale has been in the Brazilian Eucalyptus seedling market since 2007 and produces, in addition to Eucalyptus, Banana and Sugarcane seedlings with high technology. Brotale, with the lease of the Eucalyptus seedling nursery, will now focus its activities in the sugarcane and Banana seedling area and transfer the Eucalyptus activities to ArborGen.