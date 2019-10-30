AxiomSL Partners with Genpact to Deliver IntegratedModelView ― An Innovative Framework for Model Management

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AxiomSL, the industry’s leading provider of regulatory reporting and risk management solutions, today announces an agreement with Genpact, a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, to empower financial firms (FIs) to efficiently implement IntegratedModelView on the AxiomSL platform. AxiomSL’s IntegratedModelView offers FIs a fresh approach to model management by enabling them to create, manage, maintain, and execute open-source language models directly within AxiomSL’s ControllerView® data integrity and control platform. With IntegratedModelView, FIs can fully incorporate their model data and outputs into regulatory-reporting solutions running on the platform.

With the advent of Basel IV reforms, many FIs will have to re-think their siloed risk-model infrastructures to bring the risk and finance functions together. Moving to open-source technologies can support this aim and improve costs. However, to maximise those benefits and position for current and future reforms, FIs will need a robust, flexible framework to successfully create and manage their models, control versioning, and enable complete data lineage.

AxiomSL’s IntegratedModelView capability combined with Genpact’s digital and process expertise in managing risk for FIs offers a fresh, comprehensive approach to managing models that will deliver the clarity, precision, and control they need to successfully address Basel-driven requirements and reduce the cost burden of their overall risk and regulatory programs. By working with AxiomSL and Genpact, FIs can formulate an orderly, efficient, and cost-beneficial approach to converting from closed-source model systems to open-source languages such as R and Python.

“Ever-evolving regulations with Basel IV just among the latest, mandate the need for financial institutions to have increased transparency and improved data governance and management,” said Manish Chopra, Global Risk and Compliance Leader at Genpact. “The combination of AxiomSL’s robust data integrity and control platform and Genpact’s deep process and industry experience, helps banking clients improve risk management and compliance operations for competitive growth.”

“Financial institutions attempting to accommodate new Basel-driven capital regulations on the basis of an unwieldy, expensive array of diverse, dispersed models may discover that they lack a comprehensive, transparent view into crucial risk information,” said Alexander Tsigutkin, CEO and Founder of AxiomSL. “By incorporating IntegratedModelView into ControllerView and leveraging Genpact’s model translation capabilities, our clients can reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) of regulatory reporting, obtain complete data lineage for improved data governance, achieve data consistency, and gain deeper insights that can impact both near- and long-term profitability.”

Genpact has deep experience transforming risk and compliance operations for global banks to drive strategic business outcomes. Its robust capabilities leverage digital technology and innovative modelling methodologies to help FIs better prepare for unforeseen problems by identifying and mitigating risks, strengthening organizational risk culture, and enhancing regulation compliance.

About AxiomSL

AxiomSL is a global leader in risk analytics, data-management and regulatory-reporting solutions. Leveraging more than 25 years’ experience, AxiomSL combines its deep industry experience and intelligent data-management platform to deliver solutions and services around regulatory and risk reporting, liquidity, capital and credit, operations, trade and transactions, and tax analytics. Its client base spans regional and global financial institutions with more than $43 trillion in total assets and investment managers with more than $9 trillion in assets under management. Its coverage encompasses more than 110 regulators across 55 jurisdictions.

For more information, visit www.axiomsl.com

Copyright ©2019 AxiomSL