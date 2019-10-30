PDC Brands Introduces Love & Nature Fragrance Collection

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PDC Brands, a global leader in beauty and wellness, announced today the unveiling of a new fragrance brand, Love & Nature. Each of Love & Nature’s beautiful fragrances are crafted by the world’s best perfumers and made with natural essential oils and skin-loving coconut oil. They are vegan and cruelty-free, and are free of harsh chemicals like parabens and propylene glycol.

Love & Nature is developed with sustainability in mind. The cartons are made of 80% recycled cardboard, and a new tree is planted for every tree used to make the natural wood caps.

“There is an increasing interest in understanding the ingredients included in products and how they are produced,” says Rebecca Taylor, Director of Marketing, Love & Nature. “We’re excited to launch Love & Nature with Walmart and bring these fragrances to market that are not only beautiful, wearable fragrances, but also bring sustainability and focus on ingredients to the forefront of development.”

The Love & Nature fragrance line, including body mists, eau de toilettes, and concentrated perfume roller balls, is exclusively available at Walmart for $7.98 through its store locations and online at walmart.com.

THE FRAGRANCES

Truly Fabulous: Exotic and floral, with notes of juicy fruits and pink florals

Hey, Sugar: Warm and sweet, with notes of sugared strawberries and vanilla

Feelin’ Free: Fresh and fruity, with notes of bright florals and sweet praline

Sugar Magnolia: Soft and floral, with notes of magnolias, gardenias, and violet leaves

Coconut Vanilla Orchid: Tropical and creamy, with notes of coconut, vanilla orchids, and fresh fruit

About PDC Brands

Founded in 1981, PDC has emerged as a global leader in beauty and wellness, with a portfolio of category-leading brands including Cantu®, Dr Teal's®, Eylure®, and Body Fantasies®. PDC's portfolio of products can be found at major mass, chain drug, grocery and specialty retailers throughout the US, UK and in over 60 markets around the world. For more information, please visit: www.pdcbeauty.com.