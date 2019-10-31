Accenture to Help Santen Pharmaceutical Build a Global Intelligent Enterprise Platform on SAP® S/4HANA® to Drive Its Digital Transformation

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been selected to help Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Santen), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, build a global intelligent enterprise platform that will drive the company’s digital transformation.

As part of the program, Accenture will help migrate Santen’s key data and processes for supply chain management, finance & accounting and other enterprise operations to SAP S/4HANA®. The new system will consolidate information at all its locations across more than 20 countries and regions.

For the system migration, Accenture will use Accenture myConcerto, an insight-driven, digitally integrated platform that helps harmonize SAP solutions and technologies, enabling Santen to develop a common system template for all global locations before beginning implementation. Santen will begin implementing SAP S/4HANA at locations across Southeast Asia, with the goal of ultimately rolling it out across other locations worldwide. Accenture is assembling a global team for the project that will include professionals from Japan, the U.S., India and China.

"As a specialized company dedicated to ophthalmology, Santen needs to further standardize and improve the efficiency of business processes at all our group locations to continue our sustainable growth and contributions to patients all over the world," said Noriaki Yamamoto, corporate officer, CIO, head of information systems division at Santen. "This migration project will be the foundation of our growth, and we selected Accenture as a partner based on its industry expertise and extensive experience with SAP S/4HANA implementation."

Osamu Yamamoto, a managing director in Accenture’s Life Sciences practice in Japan, said, "Accenture was recently named as a Leader by Gartner in the SAP S/4HANA Application Services, Worldwide Magic Quadrant and has conducted many global transformation projects based on SAP technologies within the pharmaceutical industry. We are excited to be able to help Santen in its transformation to a digital, intelligent enterprise and accelerate its growth.”

