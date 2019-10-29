Despegar.com Enters 10-Year Exclusive Co-brand Agreement with ICBC for Argentina

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP), (“Despegar” or the “Company”) a leading online travel company in Latin America, today announced it has signed a 10-year exclusive agreement with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Argentina) S.A. (“ICBC”) to launch a co-branded credit card in Argentina in partnership with Mastercard Incorporated (“Mastercard”) as Despegar continues to pursue its strategy of further enhancing brand awareness and deepening customer engagement.

“We are very excited about this agreement, which is another step towards the implementation of a loyalty program that we expect to launch in Argentina in 2020. This will follow the roll-out of the loyalty program we are first planning for Brazil. Our goal is to provide our customers a unique experience while at the same time rewarding customer loyalty.” commented Damian Scokin, Chief Executive Officer of Despegar.

“This alliance offers a new experience of financial services combined with digital technology, designed to satisfy the desires and needs of our clients, bringing them closer to their ideal vacations. The agreement sets a new milestone on the road to digital transformation of the bank”, concludes Andrés Lozano, Head of Personal and Business Banking of ICBC Argentina.

“We celebrate this partnership and we are honored to be part of it. From Mastercard, we are sure this is a great opportunity for travelers to have more benefits and access to outstanding digital technologies for their purchases while we continue creating new ways of offering priceless moments and experiences for our clients”, explained Agustin Beccar Varela, Country Manager for Mastercard Argentina & Uruguay.

