AtScale Teams up With Snowflake and Rakuten for Webinar on Cloud Analytics

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AtScale, provider of the adaptive analytics fabric, today announced it will join Rakuten, Inc. and Snowflake for a live webinar on “How Rakuten Migrated the Data of 10 Million Customers to the Cloud” on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. ET. You can register for this webinar here.

Speakers:

Mark Stange-Tregear, VP of Analytics, Rakuten

Matthew Baird, CTO & Co-founder, AtScale

Jeannie Liou, Product Marketing Manager, Snowflake

The live customer webinar and Q&A session will focus on Rakuten’s migration to Snowflake and how AtScale and Snowflake combine to deliver data agility and lightning fast query performance on a cloud database built for scalability. Specific discussion topics of the webinar and Q&A session will include how Rakuten:

Migrated to Snowflake with no business or data service disruption

Uses AtScale Adaptive Analytics for resource-saving autonomous data engineering and auto-tuned query optimization

Applies Snowflake’s elastic and scalable resource model to maintain responsive data analysis during peak demand periods

Click here to register for this complimentary webinar.

About AtScale

The Global 2000 relies on AtScale – the adaptive analytics company – to provide a single, secured and governed workspace for distributed data. The combination of the company’s Autonomous Data Engineering and Universal Semantic Layer powers business intelligence and machine learning, resulting in faster, more accurate business decisions at scale. For additional information, visit www.atscale.com.