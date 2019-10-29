Naval Oceanographic Office Awards Teledyne Benthos $12.2 Million IDIQ Contract

NORTH FALMOUTH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne Benthos, a business unit of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) and a leading provider of acoustic releases and acoustic communications systems, has received an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract for acoustic transponders, transceivers, and release systems and Teledyne RD Instruments’ acoustic Doppler current profilers (ADCPs) for the Naval Oceanographic Office. This includes new systems and refurbishment of systems currently deployed by the Navy. The contract runs for up to five years, with a ceiling of $12.2 million.

Teledyne Marine has been providing acoustic technologies and ADCPs to the Naval Oceanographic Office since 2002. “Teledyne Marine is honored to support our longstanding relationship with the Naval Oceanographic Office,” said Thomas W. Altshuler, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Business Development of Teledyne Marine Defense. “The U.S. Navy has been, and continues to be among Teledyne Marine’s most valued customers.”

About Teledyne Benthos

Teledyne Benthos, an industry leader, designs and manufactures rugged, reliable oceanographic instrumentation and sensor solutions for marine environments. Teledyne Benthos products include: acoustic releases, acoustic telemetry modems; hydrophones; glass flotation spheres and instrument housings; and locating devices. For more information, visit Teledyne Benthos’ website at www.teledynemarine.com/benthos.

About Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne Technologies’ operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne Technologies’ website at www.teledyne.com.