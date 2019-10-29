TRON Now Available in Samsung Blockchain Keystore

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TRON, one of the most popular blockchains in the world, today announced that TRON blockchain is now integrated with Samsung Blockchain Keystore. The announcement comes as TRON Founder Justin Sun prepares to make an appearance at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC19) this week. The Samsung Blockchain Keystore, launched in March 2019, puts consumers in control of their data by providing a platform to consolidate and easily manage private information and digital keys.

TRON is integrated through the updated Samsung Blockchain Keystore SDK, where developers can build applications running on TRON blockchain. Through these applications, users have direct access to TRON blockchain from their devices, as well as other best in class features that TRON blockchain offers.

“This is a remarkable milestone for TRON, and I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to work with Samsung,” says Justin Sun, Founder of TRON and CEO of BitTorrent. “We are totally in line with and will support Samsung’s vision and strategy on blockchain technology exploration.”

TRON is one of the largest decentralized ecosystems, providing fast network speed, high throughput stability, and scalability. TRON’s founder Justin Sun also acquired BitTorrent in 2018 to bring its 100 million monthly active user base to TRON’s ecosystem.

Details around Samsung’s collaboration with TRON will be further discussed by Justin Sun for the first time in a fireside chat at SDC19 in San Jose, at 12:30pm on October 30.

About TRON

TRON is dedicated to accelerating and the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications. Founded in September 2017 by Justin Sun, the company has delivered a series of achievements, including MainNet launch on May 2018, network independence on June 2018, and TRON Virtual Machine launch on August 2018. July 2018 also marked the acquisition of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized services boasting approximately 100M monthly active users.