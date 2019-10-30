OurCrowd Joins Millennium Alternative Investment Network® to Increase Access to Venture Capital Opportunities in United States

JERUSALEM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OurCrowd, the global venture investing platform and Israel’s leading venture investor, will join the Millennium Alternative Investment Network® (MAIN®), which provides advisors and individual investors with a streamlined way to discover, research and invest in alternative investment opportunities. The MAIN platform is hosted by Millennium Trust Company, LLC (“Millennium Trust”), the industry’s leading provider of specialized custody solutions. Through MAIN, advisors and investors will have access to OurCrowd’s venture capital investment opportunities through a self-directed IRA.

OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved said, “Investment advisors are increasingly interested in offering their clients access to the upside associated with alternative investments. Most important among these are hard-to-access venture capital opportunities, which until now were just aspirational for most individual investors. Our listing on MAIN will expand access to venture capital to a significant audience.”

OurCrowd’s global network, top-notch performance and robust deal flow pipeline combine to provide unprecedented instant access to exclusive venture capital opportunities, including OurCrowd’s growing portfolio of 200 promising startups. Millennium Trust provides access to these opportunities to their advisor and investor clients through MAIN, a free research, education and alternative investment resource for advisors and individual investors.

For more information visit: http://www.mtrustcompany.com/main/invest and select OurCrowd.

END

Note to Editors –

About OurCrowd: OurCrowd is the leading global equity crowdfunding platform for accredited investors. Managed by a team of seasoned investment professionals and led by serial entrepreneur Jon Medved, OurCrowd vets and selects companies, invests its own capital, and invites its accredited membership of investors and institutional partners to invest alongside in these opportunities. OurCrowd provides support to its portfolio companies, assigns industry experts as mentors, and creates growth opportunities through its network of strategic multinational partnerships. The OurCrowd community consists of almost 37,000 registered investors from over 183 countries. Rated “the most active venture investor in Israel” by Pitchbook, OurCrowd has $1.28B in commitments and has made investments in 200 companies and funds. OurCrowd already has 35 exits to date. OurCrowd exits include: Beyond Meat’s IPO (NASDAQ:BYND); JUMP Bikes sold to Uber, Briefcam sold to Canon, Argus sold to Continental, Crosswise sold to Oracle, and Replay sold to Intel. To join OurCrowd as an accredited investor, visit www.ourcrowd.com.

About the OurCrowd Global Investor Summit: Where the startup world gathers

The 2020 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit is one of the premier events in the tech industry, and the largest business conference in Israel. The 2020 Summit will take place February 13. In 2019, over 18,000 people from 189 countries registered to attend what has become the fastest-growing tech conference in the world. The Summit provides unprecedented insight into the world of startup venture capital, with exclusive exposure to cutting-edge technologies, the entrepreneurs behind them, and the corporate leaders deploying them. Top investors, venture capitalists, corporate partners, entrepreneurs and journalists come from around the world to get business done. The Summit anchors a week of events that include corporate meetups, VC forums, insider access to accelerators and labs, and cultural excursions, as well as nightly opportunities for great food, drink and networking with the global crowd. As Forbes reported, Summit Week in Israel was “the place to be.” Thousands more will participate through livestreaming. Learn more at summit.ourcrowd.com

About Millennium Trust Company®

Millennium Trust Company is a leading provider of retirement and institutional services with over 1.2 million client accounts holding over $26 billion in assets. Millennium Trust is committed to the evolving needs of individuals and employers, advisors and retirement services partners and empowers clients with trusted expertise, exceptional service and access to a wide range of solutions. Whether clients are managing corporate retirement assets, running a business or wanting choice beyond traditional asset options, Millennium Trust provides flexible and digital solutions to support its clients’ success.

Millennium Trust Company performs the duties of a directed custodian, and as such does not provide due diligence to third parties on prospective investments, platforms (including the platforms listed on MAIN), sponsors or service providers and does not sell investments or provide investment, legal, or tax advice. For more information about Millennium Trust Company, visit mtrustcompany.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For Press Materials: http://blog.ourcrowd.com/millenniumtrustPR/