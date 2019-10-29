RIZE Adds Inceptra, LLC as Value Added Reseller

CONCORD, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RIZE, Inc., a next-generation additive manufacturing company dedicated to bringing industrial 3D Printing to all users, named the largest Dassault Systèmes (DS) 3DEXPERIENCE solutions partner in North America - Inceptra, LLC - as a new Value Added Reseller. With this announcement, RIZE significantly expands access to its award-winning, next-generation 3D printing platforms - RIZE ONE and full color capable XRIZE in North America, particularly to engineering and manufacturing enterprises.

Headquartered in Weston, FL, with resources throughout North America, Inceptra provides Dassault Systèmes’ full product portfolio, plus complementary solutions and internally developed PLM acceleration solutions. Its customers span a variety of industries including aerospace, automotive, industrial equipment, consumer goods, high tech, life sciences and civil engineering. Inceptra’s offerings include software, support, training and consulting services, and key industry best practices in disciplines such as composites design.

“Inceptra and RIZE share the same vision for safe and sustainable desktop 3D printing,” said Tim Peterson, CEO of Inceptra. “With RIZE ONE becoming the first industrial 3D printer to receive the UL 2904 Greenguard Certification, we are extremely excited to announce our partnership with RIZE and begin offering the RIZE 3D printing systems to all of our customers in North America. By adding RIZE to the Inceptra solution portfolio, we are able to help our customers further reduce their product development cost and risk, while at the same time accelerate bringing their products to market using the revolutionary technology the RIZE 3D printers offer.”

“Inceptra has exceptional capabilities in PLM, design, simulation and manufacturing and serves some of the best customers in North America,” said Andy Kalambi, CEO of RIZE, Inc. “Together with Inceptra, RIZE will implement Smart Spaces – connected, intelligent, interactive environments with RIZE’s 3D printers and Dassault Systemes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform - to accelerate innovation and time to market for its customers,” he said. “We look forward to helping organizations find heightened efficiency, safely and sustainably.”

With continued leadership in innovative materials and processes, RIZE 3D printers give organizations a competitive edge building intelligent parts with smarter workflows while helping them to support healthier indoor environments.

About Inceptra

About RIZE

RIZE Inc. is a Boston, USA-based next-generation additive manufacturing company focused on helping customers drive sustainable and inclusive innovation. Prestigious organizations such as NASA, PSMI, Wichita State University, US Army and Festo have chosen RIZE solutions for supporting their additive manufacturing needs.

RIZE unique patented hybrid technology – Augmented Deposition – is the next generation of FFF (fused filament fabrication) technology combining filament based extrusion with functional ink based material jetting to address three industry challenges – safety, ease of use and security of intellectual property. RIZE™ first product, RIZE™ ONE released in 2017, has become the first 3D printer in the industry to be awarded the prestigious UL GREENGUARD 2904 certification for safety and low emissions. RIZE announced its second product XRIZE which is industry’s first full color and carbon composite industrial 3D Printer and will start shipping to all customers from Q4 2019.

RIZE has won numerous awards and accolades, including being named as an one of the IDC Innovators in Plastic-Based 3D Printing, and a Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Award for Best Practices for Zero-Emissions Polymer Additive Manufacturing. For more information please visit www.rize3d.com/3ds