Huron Announces Partnership with Medically Home Group, Inc.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced the Company has entered into an exclusive partnership with Medically Home® Group, Inc., a healthcare technology-enabled services company. In addition to the partnership, Huron has made a strategic investment in Medically Home’s Series B financing to support Medically Home’s growth initiatives.

The partnership combines Huron’s and Medically Home’s strategic capabilities and extensive healthcare expertise to transform how care is delivered using innovative and cost-effective solutions to achieve improved health outcomes at a lower cost. Huron will be the exclusive implementation partner with Medically Home as the company pursues its rapid expansion with new clients.

“ The healthcare industry is under continued pressure to redefine care delivery to improve health outcomes while improving quality and reducing costs,” said James H. Roth, chief executive officer of Huron. “ Our partnership with Medically Home will provide our clients with a new way to achieve these strategic objectives and will further position us as the premier transformation partner to our clients.”

Medically Home’s unique and innovative model is a physician-led and nurse-powered Medical Command Center that provides centralized, on-demand acute medical care management in a home setting. Medically Home partners with health systems to safely shift advanced medical care from hospitals to patients' homes by leveraging technology to deploy a network of clinicians, non-clinicians, equipment, medication and supplies to support and treat each individual patient.

“ In the face of increasing market demand for the Medically Home model of care, we are very pleased to have Huron join our group of strategic partners and investors who are committed to scaling this model nation-wide and making it the standard of care for patients,” said Richard Rakowski, chief executive officer of Medically Home Group.

Other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

ABOUT HURON

Huron is a global consultancy that helps our clients drive growth, enhance performance and sustain leadership in the markets they serve. We partner with them to develop strategies and implement solutions that enable the transformative change our clients need to own their future. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.

ABOUT MEDICALLY HOME GROUP

Medically Home Group is a technology-enabled services company that provides the clinical Intellectual Property, Technology Platform, Mission Control Telemedicine Command Center and acute rapid response clinical services that allows medical providers to safely shift advanced medical care from hospitals to patients’ homes. Through the company’s commitment to creating superior experiences and outcomes for patients, their families and healthcare stakeholders, Medically Home Group is leading the charge in innovation of the delivery of healthcare. For more information on Medically Home Group, please visit https://www.medicallyhome.com/