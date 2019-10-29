Global Pharmaceutical Company Appoints CBRE to Deliver Integrated Real Estate Management and Consulting Services Around the World

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) today announced its appointment as exclusive provider of global real estate services for Novartis International AG, one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.

Under this new mandate, CBRE’s Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) and Advisory & Transaction Services teams will deliver a full suite of real estate and facilities services to the global pharmaceutical company’s 70-million-square-foot (6.5 million square meters) portfolio, which spans more than 90 countries and multiple property types, including office, laboratory, manufacturing and research facilities. CBRE will support Novartis in the transformation of its real estate portfolio, improving its employee workplace experience and driving its sustainability agenda.

Paul Saville-King, President, CBRE Enterprise Accounts, EMEA, said: “CBRE’s ability to provide fully integrated real estate services across the globe makes us the ideal choice for Novartis. We are deeply committed to helping Novartis optimize its real estate portfolio and operating performance worldwide. We also look forward to supporting Novartis as it reduces the environmental impact of its occupancy and transforms its workplace experience, enabling its employees to do their best work for the patients who depend on Novartis every day.”

CBRE was appointed by Novartis following a competitive bidding process. The appointment marks another success for CBRE’s GWS business in the Life Sciences sector, a high-growth area for the company.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

