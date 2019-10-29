Neurocern Partners with the Long-Term Care Insurance Industry for Improved Dementia Care

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neurocern, a neuroinformatics platform aimed at improving the longevity and quality of life for people with dementia and other neurological conditions worldwide, has announced that Dr. Anitha Rao, CEO and Founder, was elected this month to the Society of Actuaries (SOA) Actuarial Innovation & Technology Strategic Research Program steering committee. The Society of Actuaries is the global professional organization that advances actuaries as leaders in the measurement and management of risk to improve financial outcomes for individuals, organizations and the public. Dr. Rao will serve up to nine years on the committee and be part of a team that keeps a pulse on cutting-edge technology for the industry.

As part of Neurocern’s commitment to the Long Term Care Insurance (LTCI) industry, Dr. Rao will also participate as a panelist for the first-ever SOA Tech Summit on November 7, 2019 at the Plug and Play Tech Center in Sunnyvale, California. She will discuss how insurers can help drive better outcomes for their LTC claimants with neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson’s and dementia, by employing the Neurocern platform.

“Neurocern is excited to partner with the SOA and the LTCI industry to improve dementia care for seniors. Neurocern’s advanced technology de-risks dementia with best practices, clinical expertise, artificial intelligence, and predictive analytics-based tools. Insurers are looking for expert insight and powerful new technologies to redesign the way they do business and we are happy to be part of that digital transformation. More than ever, the smart use of technology is vital for their long-term success,” said Dr. Rao, one of only 600 US board-certified geriatric neurologists in the country.

“Dementia, including Alzheimer’s, is a huge and growing problem globally, with 50 million cases worldwide and 10 million new cases annually. It represents an annual cost of $1 trillion globally and is projected to double in the next 10 years. With the shortage of trained neurologists who can correctly diagnose and treat these diseases, partnering with Neurocern is an opportunity for insurance companies to support their insureds’ longevity and quality of life while simultaneously delivering significant savings in time and money,” she added.

Neurocern will also be part of the 20th Annual ILTCI Conference (Intercompany Long-Term Care Insurance Conference Association, Inc.) March 29-April 1, 2020 in Denver, Colorado where Dr. Rao will be leading two sessions, one on cognitive claims and underwriting and the other on Utilization Management in LTCI.

About Neurocern

Neurocern is a neuroinformatics company offering the first and only artificial intelligence platform and predictive analytics engine for insurers that transforms the evaluation and management of cognitive claims. Neurocern’s mission is to leverage medical insights to improve the longevity and quality of life for people with dementia and other neurological conditions worldwide.