Albertsons Companies Selects Ecrebo to Enable Personalized Marketing at Point of Sale

READING, England & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ecrebo, a leader in point of sale marketing technology, announced today an agreement with Albertsons Companies, Inc., one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States. Using Ecrebo’s OnPoint Total Receipt Marketing® solution, Albertsons Cos. will add personalized offers and messages to the nearly two billion paper and digital receipts issued annually at over 2,200 locations nationwide.

“We’re excited to help Albertsons Cos. and its many brand partners deliver precise targeted marketing at point of sale,” said David Buckingham, CEO of Ecrebo. “Our patented OnPoint Total Receipt Marketing software allows Albertsons Cos. to reach every shopper with bespoke savings delivered on paper and in digital receipts.”

“Our customers who are registered for Just for U love the program for its personalized deals and rewards,” said Vivek Kalpande, Group Vice President, Loyalty, Digital Marketing and Analytics at Albertsons Cos. “Our partnership with Ecrebo allows us to give the same personalized experience to all our customers. Ecrebo’s OnPoint solution allows us to turn receipts into an effective one-to-one marketing channel.”

About Ecrebo

Ecrebo’s OnPoint Total Receipt Marketing® solution enables retailers to cost-effectively deliver personalized offers and messages to every shopper via paper and digital receipts. Ecrebo’s patented, software-only technology works with all Toshiba 4690, Windows and Linux-based POS systems to issue graphically-compelling, one-to-one marketing using retailers’ existing receipt printers as well as in digital receipts delivered via email, text and retailers’ apps. With offices in Reading, UK, Chicago and Boston, Ecrebo proudly serves leading grocery and specialty retailers in Europe and the United States. www.ecrebo.com/us

