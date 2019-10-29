Blue Bird and Micro Bird Mark 10-Year Partnership

MACON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Bird Corporation and Micro Bird celebrated their successful 10-year partnership this month. The two companies joined forces in 2009 to focus on the Type A bus market. North American Type A school bus sales have grown consistently over the past six years, thanks in large part to this partnership.

“For the past 10 years, our relationship with Micro Bird has created a strong foundation for this ideal collaboration,” said Phil Horlock, president and CEO of Blue Bird Corporation. “Together, we have brought safe, innovative and cost-efficient Type A school buses to our customers throughout North America.”

Formerly Girardin Minibus, the Micro Bird brand is now the market leader in the Type A segment. During the past decade, the company has introduced new models in its line of Type A buses, such as the T-Series and CT-Series.

Micro Bird has also designed and implemented new, industry-leading transportation solutions with a focus on clean technologies. This includes the Micro Bird G5 Propane released in 2011 and Micro Bird G5 Electric released in 2018. Today: Blue Bird, with Micro Bird’s support, dominates the clean fuel market with five times more school buses powered by alternative fuels than all other manufacturers combined.

Blue Bird and Micro Bird’s combined experience amounts to more than 145 years of knowledge and expertise in the bus business. “During our 50+ year history, Micro Bird has made a name for itself by bringing forward many innovative industry firsts and delivering industry-leading quality,” said Steve Girardin, president of Micro Bird. “These cumulative successes were made possible by Micro Bird’s dedicated and loyal employees, dealers and customers, all who care about the brand.”

For more information on Blue Bird Micro Bird school buses, visit blue-bird.com/buses/microbird.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird (Nasdaq: BLBD) is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Bird’s longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered, electric-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Bird’s parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio. For more information on Blue Bird’s complete line of buses, visit www.blue-bird.com.

About Micro Bird

Micro Bird, a joint venture company between Blue Bird and Girardin, combines more than 145 years of experience in the bus industry, providing the best quality, innovations and value. Known for its many industry firsts, Micro Bird Inc. specializes in Type A and B school and commercial buses with passenger capacities ranging from 9 to 36 passengers. Whether it’s a school bus or commercial bus, Micro Bird vehicles offer the best quality and durability while providing the lowest cost of operation. For more information, visit www.microbird.com.