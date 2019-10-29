Kaman Receives Order For K-MAX® Helicopter

BLOOMFIELD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kaman Aerospace, a division of Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN), announced today that it received a new order for the K-MAX® medium-to-heavy lift helicopter. This brings the total number of firm orders since the relaunch of production to thirteen aircraft. The most recent order is from a new operator, Heli Air-Swiss a member of Heli-Austria of St. Johann im Pongau, Austria. Heli-Austria currently operates 35 aircraft focused on emergency medical services, tourism, aerial construction and flight training. Delivery of this aircraft is planned for December of 2019.

“Heli-Austria has been in operation for over 35 years and at this time, we have extended our range of operation from within Austria to projects worldwide, adapting our capabilities to the ever-growing needs of our clients. Adding K-MAX® to our fleet is an important step for new customer offerings and expanding our overall capabilities”, stated Roy Knaus, CEO of Heli-Austria.

“We are excited to welcome Heli-Austria, a new operator in the European market to the K-MAX® family. The K-MAX® continues to deliver proven performance and provides a dependable solution for operators and end users”, stated Darlene Smith, VP & GM, Kaman Air Vehicles Division.

Development of the K-MAX® was led by Kaman founder and former CEO, aviation pioneer Charlie H. Kaman, and received Federal Aviation Administration certification in 1994. The single-engine, single-seat K-MAX® is a rugged low-maintenance aircraft that features a counter-rotating rotor system and is optimized for external load operations and designed specifically for vertical reference flight. The aircraft can lift up to 6,000 pounds (2,722 kg).

About Kaman Aerospace

Kaman Aerospace, a division of Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. The Company produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of our K-MAX® manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. More information is available at www.kaman.com.