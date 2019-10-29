PeaTos® Brand Snacks May Be Next Best Sellers Available in Barnes & Noble® Bookstore Cafes

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PeaTos™, the revolutionary crunchy snack brand that boldly touts “junk food” taste, will debut in Barnes & Noble® bookstores nationwide beginning October 2019. Available in the bookstore’s cafes across 627 retail outlets in 50 U.S. states, readers will be able to browse their favorite books—and get their “junk food” fix—with the unjunkiest “junk food” on the market. PeaTos secret sauce is simple. Replace the old-school corn base in childhood favorites such as Cheetos® and Funyuns® with powerful peas to create a new class of better “junk food” for the 21st century!

Recently featured in the Wall Street Journal, PeaTos have become a national sensation and one of the fastest growing snack brands. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Barnes and Noble, the iconic bookstore brand that sells a lot of great stories. It is a perfect marriage because PeaTos touts no story except for taste: once you try it you are hooked! In the same way eating and reading goes hand in hand, PeaTos marries ‘junk food’ taste with better-for-you attributes so that consumers get the best of both worlds,” said Nick Desai, PeaTos’ CEO.

PeaTos recently launched their new onion-flavored Rings that are competing with Funyuns. PeaTos are also now being served on Alaska Airlines and have a partnership with Disney on the Lion King DVD/Blu-Ray Release. Barnes & Noble ensures everything customers choose is of the finest quality. It’s really a perfect match considering PeaTos’ amazing ingredients and uncanny similarity with all great books: Once you pick them up, you won’t be able to put them down—until you’re done!

PeaTos is the brain child of visionary Nick Desai who came up with the concept of a pea-based “junk food” style snack that puts taste first—the inspiration for the brand came from Nick’s early travels when he discovered that in other parts of the world junk food snacks were made from different ingredients like peas. Recognizing a market opportunity, he assembled a team that developed patent-pending technology to create a snack that tastes, crunches and satisfies like your favorite childhood traditional corn-based junk food snacks but is made from peas. In addition to the nutritional profile, peas are also miles ahead of corn in terms of sustainability. Peas require less water, no nitrogen fertilizers and are naturally gluten-free and non-GMO.

In addition to Barnes & Noble, PeaTos are currently available at Kroger and its banner stores including Cala Foods, City Markets, Copps, Dillons, FoodsCo, Fred Meyer Stores, Fry's, King Soopers, Mariano's Fresh Market, Metro Market, Pick 'n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Food 4 Less and Smith's. PeaTos are also available at Vons, Pavilions, Albertsons, Safeway, Fairway Market, Meijer, Ahold Grocery Group, Wakefern Food Corporation/Shoprite and natural channel leader Sprouts. Finally PeaTos are available online on Amazon.

