Medallia Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that it has received certification of its integrations with ServiceNow, available now in the ServiceNow Store.

The integration with ServiceNow’s Customer Service Management, gives call center employees a comprehensive view of customer issues and the ability to quickly resolve them before they impact the business. The Medallia and ServiceNow integration will allow for seamless routing of feedback via ServiceNow workflows, so the relevant department can take action.

Medallia has also integrated with ServiceNow’s IT Service Management, which arms CIOs with critical employee feedback on the experiences IT is delivering to the organization.

“Delivering an exceptional customer experience is a highly held value across both ServiceNow and Medallia. Our integrations with ServiceNow will enable organizations to take control of the experiences they provide to their employees and customers,” said Farooq Javed, vice president, alliances and partnerships for Medallia.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

