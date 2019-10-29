Granite Awarded $25 Million Airport Taxiway Project in Southern California

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today it has been awarded a $25 million airport taxiway contract by Los Angeles World Airports for the Van Nuys Airport Taxiway A Rehabilitation - Phase 2 project.

Granite’s scope of work includes the replacement of taxiway pavement, shoulder pavement and taxiway lighting system. In addition, the team will complete airfield signage modifications and various grading and drainage improvements. Approximately 30,000 tons of base materials will be supplied by Granite’s Littlerock and Big Rock Facilities. Construction is scheduled to begin in fall 2019 and conclude in spring 2021.

The Van Nuys Airport is in Southern California’s San Fernando Valley and is one of the world's busiest general aviation airports. Dedicated to noncommercial air travel, it averages over 217,000 takeoffs and landings annually.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its more than 7,000 employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for ten consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.