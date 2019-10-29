Essent Announces New Integration with Ellie Mae’s Total Quality Loan® Program

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Essent Guaranty, Inc., a nationwide provider of mortgage insurance (MI) and subsidiary of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT), and Ellie Mae, a cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry, announced today that they have partnered to offer Essent’s products and services through Ellie Mae’s Total Quality Loan (TQL) Program, and will be available for customers in the coming weeks.

“Our integration with Ellie Mae’s TQL Program aligns with our focus of delivering a seamless MI process for lenders,” said Bill Kaiser, Essent’s Chief Operations Officer and Senior Vice President. “Our integrated partnership provides our mutual customers the ability to select and obtain MI, all focused on providing the borrower a great mortgage experience.”

The TQL Program from Ellie Mae streamlines the lenders’ mortgage lending workflow through automated MI allocation, side-by-side rate quote comparison and process automation, granting lenders improved tools to manage their Essent products and services.

About the Company:

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, Inc., offers private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans in the United States. Essent provides private capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, allowing lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Essent Guaranty, Inc. is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Essent also offers mortgage-related insurance, reinsurance and advisory services through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com and www.essent.us.

