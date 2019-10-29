New Context and Tranquil Data Announce Joint Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Context, a leading innovator in DevSecOps and cybersecurity research for highly regulated industries, today announced its joint partnership with Tranquil Data.

“New Context is in the business of supporting and guiding our clients in the creation of Secure Compliant Data Platforms that bring agility to the modern enterprise. By partnering with Tranquil data, we are gaining access to valuable tooling that ensures data usage is in alignment with business requirements,” says Nathan Shimek, Vice President of Client Solutions for New Context. “This partnership enables New Context to build software that facilitates data security and compliance to further support our clients in their platform initiatives.”

“Tranquil Data understands our new Data Economy and how the industry needs to handle data to reinforce trust. We are looking to Tranquil Data’s technology to bolster our ability to deliver trust in Secure Compliant Data Platforms as they power AI, IoT and Smart Cities,” says Daniel Riedel, CEO of New Context.

“New Context shares our passion for enabling scale and agility in enterprise transformation. We see in them a partner that is similarly taking a proactive role in their customer's platforms to create new business value and opportunity. We are excited to collaborate on solutions that give customers a holistic view of their platforms, and confidence that security and compliance are met early in the development of new solutions,” says Seth Proctor, CEO of Tranquil Data.

About Tranquil Data

Tranquil Data helps companies transform faster and with greater confidence by ensuring that data is used as intended. Their software validates that business requirements are aligned with technical execution. They empower development teams to move faster and enable compliance and business teams to define and own rules based on Master Service Agreements. This creates new insights that help drive customer adoption or that simplify diligence processes.

About New Context

New Context, Inc. is the security innovator for highly regulated industries. Our products and consulting services enable global leaders in energy, government and across the enterprise to build, deploy and maintain Secure Compliant Data Platforms. The company is a leader in DevSecOps, open standards, advancing the development of STIX, TAXII and OpenC2 for security automation as a force multiplier for defenders.

New Context, Lean Security and the New Context logo are registered trademarks of New Context, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.