BetterPT and PromptEMR Partner to Provide Industry-First, End-to-End Management Solution for Physical Therapy Practices

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BetterPT™, an integrated healthcare technology platform company providing end-to-end digital connectivity between physical therapists (PT), patients, and physicians, and PromptEMR, a fully integrated enterprise solution to manage outpatient PT clinics, today announced a partnership to launch a first of its kind, turnkey business management system for PT clinics. The comprehensive single solution allows PT clinics to improve their efficiency and grow profitability by optimizing operational workflows. In addition, it enables clinics to secure qualified patient appointments and provide a seamless and enhanced patient experience.

BetterPT’s integrated digital healthcare platform provides patients with a direct point of entry to access quality PT that is in their local area, best fits their needs and accepts their insurance, then book appointments in real-time and securely transfer their information to the clinic’s care system. For clinics, BetterPT’s interoperable solution offers operational efficiencies, helping to cut down administrative burden and paperwork. To complete PT clinic’s software optimization, PromptEMR provides a fully integrated solution that addresses the many inefficiencies present in clinics. Among other features, PromptEMR simplifies the documentation process, automates and streamlines complicated billing processes, and provides patients with visibility into their recovery.

“The PT industry, and healthcare industry as a whole, continue to struggle with implementing revolutionary digital solutions that have transformed most other sectors in the twenty-first century,” said Greg Peters, CEO of BetterPT. “We’re thrilled to partner with PromptEMR, a truly integrated physical therapy software, to provide a comprehensive, one price offering with a single interface to help clinics centralize and better manage their business, while also strengthening patients’ access to care, and saving valuable time for everyone involved.”

“PT clinics face a number of challenges today, including a highly competitive marketplace, reduced and capped reimbursements, staff turnover, and countless operating expense line items that make it extremely difficult to efficiently align workflows,” said Ray Baliatico, CEO of PromptEMR. “We’re delighted to work with BetterPT to provide a unique, integrated solution for today’s modern PT practice, which allows clinics to grow their businesses by helping qualified patients find their practices, easily convert them to in-person office visits, efficiently on-board and process them, and ultimately focus greater time and energy on providing quality care to patients.”

“The integration of BetterPT and PromptEMR has allowed me to have a fully-integrated, all-in-one product to run my entire practice in one system. The combined solution enables me to manage operations at a glance, reduce administrative burden, and free up time to focus on building my practice,” said Lawrence Kim, PT, DPT, OCS of Edge Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine. “Prospective clients and current patients are able to input their own patient data and book an appointment conveniently from their phone that populates directly into PromptEMR. We have been able to save time on the phone, reduce documentation time, and optimize our clinical workflows, enabling a connected experience for our employees and allowing our clinicians to focus on what they do best, help patients improve their lives.”

About BetterPT

BetterPTTM is an integrated digital healthcare platform company, committed to transforming patient access and experience with healthcare services by providing end-to-end digital connectivity between physicians, physical therapists (PTs) and patients. BetterPT is the fastest growing specialized PT marketplace in the U.S. It provides patients with a direct point of entry to access quality PT that is in their local area, best fits their needs and accepts their insurance, then book appointments in real-time and securely transfer their information to the clinic’s care system. For clinics, BetterPT’s interoperable solution offers operational efficiencies, helping to cut down administrative burden and paperwork. With its HIPAA compliant application and EMR compatibility, BetterPT enables patients greater access to PT, an important and oftentimes overlooked part of clinical rehabilitation and preventive care, and its unique marketplace model has potential to expand across the larger healthcare landscape to help advance connectivity between other kinds of patients and providers. For more information, please visit www.betterpt.com.

About PromptEMR

PromptEMR is a fully-integrated enterprise platform that provides end-to-end business management software for the physical therapy industry. PromptEMR is an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly, click-based system that streamlines workflows for every user within a clinic, driving improved efficiency, profitability, and patient care. PromptEMR addresses online patient scheduling, electronic onboarding, in-clinic scheduling, patient management, documentation, billing, reporting, and analytics, allowing a clinic to utilize one piece of software to manage their entire business. Our mission is to allow therapists to focus on patient care rather than managing multiple legacy software systems. Prompt provides a HIPAA-compliant, web-based solution that works on any device, reducing the friction of managing a clinic. PromptEMR’s streamlined workflows enable every user within a clinic to optimize for patient experience by eliminating cumbersome data-entry, which drives higher clinic profitability. For more information, please visit www.promptemr.com.