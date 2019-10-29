Tripwire and HITRUST Partner to Help Healthcare Organizations Reduce Cybersecurity Risk and Achieve Regulatory Compliance

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tripwire Inc., a leading global provider of security and compliance solutions for enterprises and industrial organizations, today announced it has partnered with HITRUST to help healthcare organizations achieve compliance with the HITRUST Common Security Framework (CSF) to maintain a robust cybersecurity posture.

The HITRUST CSF enables healthcare organizations to achieve compliance with various standards such as NIST, CIS and HIPAA, by providing a single overarching framework. Now, with Tripwire Enterprise, organizations can automatically leverage the HITRUST CSF and reduce the burden of compliance.

“Healthcare organizations continue to be an attractive target for cyberattacks because of valuable patient health data that’s stored in their systems,” said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. “The healthcare industry requires compliance with several regulations, which is difficult, time-consuming work that is often prone to error when done manually. Our experience in policy compliance coupled with the HITRUST partnership allows us to provide organizations with an automated solution that helps them meet healthcare industry standards.”

Tripwire maintains the most comprehensive policy library in the industry, and has a proven track record of helping organizations achieve and maintain compliance with HIPAA, PCI and SOX and adhering to security frameworks such as NIST and CIS. While HITRUST CSF streamlines relevant regulations and standards into a single overarching security framework, Tripwire Enterprise automates compliance, scaling to the type, size and complexity of any organization.

Providing automated compliance with HITRUST CSF, Tripwire offers:

Broader platform support. Tripwire solutions work on a wide range of network devices, web servers, Linux and Windows servers, and more.

Tripwire solutions work on a wide range of network devices, web servers, Linux and Windows servers, and more. The best of both agentless and agent-based discovery. Tripwire Enterprise can leverage trusted, low-impact agents for greater depth of coverage than agentless solutions.

Tripwire Enterprise can leverage trusted, low-impact agents for greater depth of coverage than agentless solutions. Advanced reporting. Tripwire solutions can run reports at any time, providing a clear view of compliance status across an organization.

Tripwire solutions can run reports at any time, providing a clear view of compliance status across an organization. Step-by-step remediation guidance. Tripwire Enterprise offers clear instructions to quickly remediate controls that are not HITRUST compliant.

For more information, please visit: https://www.tripwire.com/solutions/compliance-solutions/hipaa-compliance/hitrust-compliance-with-tripwire/.

