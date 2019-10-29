Allison Transmission Launches New Transmission and Partnership With Freightliner Trucks at the North America Commercial Vehicle Show

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, at the North American Commercial Vehicle Show (NACV), Allison Transmission, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, announced, in partnership with Freightliner Trucks, the launch of the new Allison 3414 Regional Haul Series™ (RHS) transmission. Freightliner Trucks is the leading commercial vehicle manufacturer in North America and is the first company to release the Allison 3414 RHS, an uprate variant of Allison’s proven 3000 SeriesTM.

“The Allison 3000 Highway Series™ is widely recognized as the industry standard for city delivery tractors,” said Randy Kirk, Senior Vice President, Product Engineering & Program Management at Allison Transmission. “In response to the voice of customers, the new 3414 RHS has been designed to meet higher engine torque requirements and provide improved efficiency while continuing to deliver the superior reliability, performance, and drivability of an Allison fully automatic transmission.”

Allison is offering the 3414 RHS with ratings up to 410 horsepower and 1450 lb.-ft. of torque. This increased power supports a growing trend for fleets to utilize their trucks in mixed duty cycles, often in city delivery routes on one shift and regional haul transport routes during a second shift. The 3414 RHS will provide fleets with 25% faster acceleration 0-20 miles per hour, as compared to competitive automated manual transmissions (AMTs). By leveraging Allison’s xFE technology, which incorporates an internal gear scheme optimized for fuel efficiency, as well as Allison’s FuelSense® 2.0 with DynActive™ shifting technology, the 3414 RHS will deliver up to 8% fuel economy improvement.

“Freightliner Trucks and Allison Transmission have a long history of partnering to bring our mutual customers the powertrain solutions they demand,” said Kary Schaefer, General Manager, Product Marketing and Strategy at Daimler Trucks North America. “Our Food and Beverage customers expressed a need for this product and our response is partnering with Allison to bring the 3414 RHS transmission to market in the second half of 2020.”

The 3414 RHS is a drop-in solution for any chassis with a current Allison 3000 Series option—with the same form, fit, function and connections. The 3414 RHS will be the lightest transmission in this segment. In fact, the 3414 RHS is 11% lighter than the next lightest competitive transmission in the segment. The 3414 RHS includes Allison’s industry-leading warranty of five years, 750,000 miles, including towing, with no exclusions on individual components. With no clutches to replace, fleets will be free of unplanned downtime due to costly clutch replacements.

“We’re thrilled to bring this product to market,” said John Coll, Senior Vice President – Global Marketing, Sales and Service at Allison Transmission. “We’re confident this product will deliver everything our customers have been asking for: increased ratings capability, improved drivability, industry-leading warranty coverage, compatibility with diesel and natural gas engines and improved fuel economy—all while maintaining the lightest weight in the segment with the proven performance and durability of an Allison.”

Beginning in 2020, the Allison 3000 Highway Series™ will be the standard transmission in the Freightliner M2 112. The 3414 RHS will be an available option with the Detroit DD13 engine in the M2 112 and the Cascadia the second half of 2020.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world's largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and is a leader in electric hybrid-propulsion systems for city buses. Allison transmissions are used in a variety of applications including refuse, construction, fire, distribution, bus, motorhomes, defense and energy. Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

About Freightliner Trucks

Freightliner Trucks is a division of Daimler Trucks North America LLC, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and is the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America. Daimler Trucks North America produces and markets Class 5–8 trucks and is a Daimler company, the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer.