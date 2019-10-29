La-Z-Boy Announces Marxent Partnership for 3D Commerce

DAYTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today La-Z-Boy announced a partnership with Marxent, the leader in 3D product visualization for retail and ecommerce. La-Z-Boy has already launched several major 3D experiences powered by the Marxent® 3D Cloud, including Augmented Reality, 3D product configuration, and 3D room planning. La-Z-Boy is now expanding the Marxent partnership by making virtual reality available to its sales associates and professional designers.

“La-Z-Boy is famous for innovative product design and an unmatched furniture buying experience. It is our firm belief that the customer should get exactly what they envision. 3D visualization applications have become essential to delivering on that promise,” said Eli Winkler, Chief Marketing Officer for La-Z-Boy.

“3D is woven throughout the La-Z-Boy customer experience, both online and in-store,” Winkler said. “When we saw that 3D was becoming central to our customer experience, we knew it made sense to build all of our 3D experiences off of a single platform. Marxent’s 3D Cloud has allowed La-Z-Boy to successfully launch and manage several game-changing 3D content initiatives with remarkable efficiency by deploying the same 3D assets across multiple customer touchpoints and applications.”

“The adoption of multiple 3D applications by La-Z-Boy is further evidence that the age of 3D Commerce in retail is upon us,” said Beck Besecker, Marxent CEO and Co-Founder. “But more importantly La-Z-Boy understands that taking advantage of a unified 3D platform prepares them for what’s still to come. 3D Search, 3D advertising, object recognition, social 3D, and many more 3D-powered consumer experiences are right around the corner. La-Z-Boy is executing perhaps one of the broadest implementations of 3D Commerce in retail. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such an iconic brand and outstanding partner.”

La-Z-Boy initiatives powered by the Marxent® 3D Cloud include:

360 Product Viewer with 3D Product Configurator: The La-Z-Boy 360 Product Viewer with 3D Product Configurator allows consumers to customize and explore products with 360 Product Spins. Intuitive and easy to use, shoppers visit the product page of the chair style that they prefer, then add or change upholstery selections and details in real time. The final configured product can be added to cart.

3D Room Planner: Reusing the same 3D assets as the 360 Product Viewer with 3D Product Configurator, La-Z-Boy has worked with Marxent to deploy 3D Room Planners on the web, for home use, and on iPads for store associates. La-Z-Boy designers use these applications to develop and deliver interior design concepts to clients. La-Z-Boy has hundreds of designers, and is one of the largest providers of interior design services in the U.S.

Virtual Reality: La-Z-Boy has also begun installing Virtual Reality. This solution enables store associates and designers to link 3D rooms designed on the iPad to a virtual reality headset with the touch of a button giving customers the opportunity to walk around and experience their space.

La-Z-Boy AR iOS App: Launched in 2019, the La-Z-Boy AR app, available exclusively in the Apple App Store, allows customers to preview a wide variety of La-Z-Boy furniture in Augmented Reality. Users see exactly how their new furniture will fit in their home, and can save images for texting, email or social media posting. The La-Z-Boy AR app is fun, easy to use, and a free download at the App store.

About La‑Z‑Boy

Headquartered in Monroe, Mich., La‑Z‑Boy has been producing some of the world’s most comfortable furniture for over 90 years. The company manufactures a full line of comfortable products for the living room and family room, including the company’s world-famous recliners, reclining sofas and love seats, sleep sofas, modular furniture and leather upholstery, as well as stationary sofas, love seats and chairs. It is a division of La‑Z‑Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. "Live Life Comfortably.®"

About Marxent

Marxent® is the leading 3D visualization platform for furniture and home improvement retailers. The most innovative retailers depend on Marxent to help them reduce returns, sell more merchandise, and enhance the customer experience. Marxent’s patent-pending Photo to Floorplan™ feature helps customers design how they shop - directly from inspirational photos. Marxent offers 3D applications for every point in the customer journey including Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, 360 Product Spins and 3D Room Designer with Photo to Floorplan™. Innovative retailers and manufacturers such as Macy’s, Bob’s Discount Furniture, John Lewis, AZEK Building Products, and American Woodmark use Marxent’s solutions. Learn more at marxent.com.