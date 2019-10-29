Exensor & Siltec Announce the Signature of a Major Contract in Eastern Europe

The Flexnet solution, developed by Exensor, is a user friendly, flexible, comprehensive surveillance solution combining a wide range of sensors (Passive infrared, Seismic and acoustic, and intelligent motion cameras) with a proprietary command & control software. This self-healing mesh networks allows for detection, classification & identification of any threat. The Flexnet sensor platform is a Force Multiplier that can be used for several applications, ranging from force protection tasks, such as airbase protection, camp protection, patrol and self-protection tasks, to Intelligence Gathering, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Target Acquisition (ISTAR) tasks.

The Flexnet solution, developed by Exensor, is a user friendly, flexible, comprehensive surveillance solution combining a wide range of sensors (Passive infrared, Seismic and acoustic, and intelligent motion cameras) with a proprietary command & control software. This self-healing mesh networks allows for detection, classification & identification of any threat. The Flexnet sensor platform is a Force Multiplier that can be used for several applications, ranging from force protection tasks, such as airbase protection, camp protection, patrol and self-protection tasks, to Intelligence Gathering, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Target Acquisition (ISTAR) tasks.

LUND, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exensor, a subsidiary of Bertin Technologies (CNIM Group), and its partner Siltec, have been selected by the Polish Ministry of Defense to supply 116 Unattended Ground Sensor (UGS) systems designated for Reconnaissance and Intelligence Gathering operations. The total contract value exceeds 15 million euros and the ordered systems will be delivered within 2019-2022 time frame.

Exensor will supply to the Polish Armed Forces a completely integrated and scalable sensor and camera UGS platform including the latest version of the UMRA Mini seismic and acoustic sensor with replaceable battery as well as the tactical Scout motion camera equipped with Bertin’s CamSight LP Thermal Imaging camera module.

“We won this contract with the Polish Armed Forces in strong competition with major international UGS solution providers, marking the strategic position of Exensor in providing surveillance and reconnaissance systems” says Marcus Rosenqvist, Vice President Sales & Marketing at Exensor Technology.

Exensor will be present at Milipol Paris, November 19-22 2019 - hall 5 booth G179.

ABOUT EXENSOR TECHNOLOGY AB

Founded in 1987 and acquired by Bertin Technologies in 2017, Exensor Technology is a world-leading supplier of Networked Unattended Ground Sensor (UGS) Systems providing tailored sensor solutions to customers all over the world. From our Headquarters in Lund Sweden, our centre of expertise in Network Communications at Communications Research Lab in Kalmar Sweden and our Production site near Basingstoke UK, we design, develop and produce the latest state of the art ruggedized UGS solutions at the highest quality to meet the most stringent demands of our customers. Our systems are in operation and used in a wide number of Military as well as Homeland Security applications worldwide.

ABOUT SILTEC

Since 1982, Siltec have provided to domestic and international customers with most reliable products: IT equipment designed for protection of classified and sensitive information; low and high power generating sets and UPS systems and special solutions destined for uniform services and central national institutions.

In 2012, Siltec have launched a new department, of Special Solutions with Solutions with an offer intended for widely understood group of business customers, especially in technical design and devices implementation and integration. The company’s greatest advantages are: multi-year experience, access to highly advanced technical solutions and highly skilled personnel.